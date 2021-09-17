Add a Few More Hours To Your Intermittent Fasting With Akimbo Fasting Fuel

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most efficient ways to lose weight is to go on an intermittent fasting routine. Trying to go as long as you can in the day without eating to burn weight so you can eat a bunch in one fell swoop at a certain point in the day. But it can be hard to shift into that. Not so when you have Akimbo Fasting Fuel in your life.

Akimbo Fasting Fuel is a great supplement for everyone looking to go intermittent. That’s because it helps you shift into that mode or it’ll help you guys already in it go even longer. Thanks to ingredients like Moringa Powder and Green Tea Extract, you won’t have to worry about losing control of your appetite.

That’s not all the Akimbo Fasting Fuel does. It is also chock full of minerals and electrolytes to help keep you fresh and energized throughout the day. That’s important because going so long without eating can really take a toll on you. But you’re good and clear with this fueling you up.

There’s a lot of supplements that can fuel you up with energy, but leave you jittery and dealing with a crash hours later. Not so here. The energy is clean and focused, so your mind is operating at peak performance the whole time. You might even forget after a while that you haven’t in quite some time, that’s how fresh you’ll feel.

Anyone looking to lose weight would be wise to get on an intermittent fasting plan. And you can aid yourself with the Akimbo Fasting Fuel. It’ll control that appetite and keep you energized and focused all day long. At this price, you can’t pass it up.

Get It: Pick up the Akimbo Fasting Fuel ($25) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!