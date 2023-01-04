Add The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells to Your New Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting into better shape is never a bad idea. Whether it’s due to a New Years’ resolution or just a desire to feel better in your life, you can’t go wrong doing the work. And there’s no more convenient way to do so than to work out at home. With the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells, you can get your home gym properly equipped for upper body sculpting.

The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells are a great pair of workout gear. For one, Bowflex is one of the best at making home workout equipment in the world. You can be sure that any of the items you pick up from them will be high quality and incredibly durable. So right out of the gate, the investment is well worth it.

Another reason why these Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells are so great is that they are convenient. In one small package, you can sculpt the hell out of that upper body of yours. All kinds of workouts can be done with these in your hands. And that isn’t the only reason why they are so convenient.

Any home can house these in them. Not just because they are small. But because they are like an entire rack of weights in one. With the flick of a switch, you can take these from 10 to 90 pounds, in 5-pound increments. That’s a lot of variety for you to work with, so you are good to go no matter where you are in your fitness journey.

Having the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells in your life is gonna be a godsend. The convenience of these and their durability make them a must-own piece of equipment. So head on over to Bowflex right now and get a pair so you can get the new arms you are aiming for in the New Year.

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Dumbbells ($599; was $799) at Bowflex

