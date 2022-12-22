Add This Fitness Reality Rowing Machine to Your Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to get yourself into better shape. But with the New Year coming, it is a good time to make a New You. And it’s all the easier to do so when you can work out from home. With this Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine from Amazon in your life, you will be seeing the kind of results you want in no time.

One of the most important aspects of your fitness is your core. Building up the core and your stamina is going to make it easier to do everything in your day-to-day life, as well as doing other workouts. And this Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine is made to get your core improved with a simple workout.

Not only will your core get improved with this Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine in the house, but so will your upper body. To get this thing going you gotta get the upper body going too. The more you do it and the higher the resistance you add to the workout, the more sculpted those arms of yours will become.

When you use this, you won’t be on your own. No need to keep track of your analytics by hand or in your mind. The UI of this machine has the ability to connect to the MyCloudFitnessApp to keep track of everything for you so you can track your progress. That also means you can use it to follow fitness classes for an even better workout.

With the ultra-quiet design and 14 levels of resistance to give you a lot of leeway when it comes to your workout and progression, this high-quality Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine is a perfect addition to any home gym. Pick one up now so you can be ready to get to work in the New Year.

Get It: Pick up the Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine ($199; was $399) at Amazon

