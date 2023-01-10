Add This Revolution Home Gym From Bowflex to Your Life

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

On the hunt for some new gear to bring into the home so you can get your workouts in there? It’s so much more convenient to skip the gym and just do it all under one roof. And if you pick up the Bowflex Revolution Home Gym, you will have all that you need to get a full body workout in with just one piece of equipment.

When it comes to home workout equipment, you can’t go wrong with Bowflex. They are at the top of the heap when it comes to home workout brands. Anything you buy from them will always be top-notch stuff. And the Bowflex Revolution Home Gym is one of the very best in the store thanks to how much you can do with it.

Thanks to the design of the Bowflex Revolution Home Gym, you can get over 100 exercises with 400 variations done in the home. That’s a lot of workouts done. Every single zone in the body can get sculpted and improved with this. And it’s all super durable, so you can work out as hard as you can without worrying about it falling apart on you.

As part of this piece of equipment, you get a good deal of options. Freedom Arms, Leg Press Station, Preacher Curl Attachment, Vertical Bench Press, Leg Extension, and it is Rower ready. With the SpiraFlex Tech that allows for the weights that work independently of gravity to provide resistance without inertia. That’s just top-flight workout possibilities all over the place.

So if you are looking to bring a gym into your home this New Year to help make the New You, we can’t recommend the Bowflex Revolution Home Gym more highly. It’s one of the best pieces of equipment on the market. And you can head on over to Bowflex right now to grab one for your exercising needs.

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex Revolution Home Gym ($2,599; was $2,899) at Bowflex

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022