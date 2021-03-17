Aesop and RÆBURN Bring Convenient Handcare To The Man On The Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are more than a year into the continued pandemic that shook our worlds. A pandemic that continues to shake our worlds. A lot of changes have had to be made in the last year. One of the biggest regarding keeping our hands clean and sanitized. For many, that means trying to find some Convenient Handcare.

A lot of people lead lives on the go. Even with the pandemic, we may still need to leave the house for many reasons. And when you leave the house, you need to bring items with you to clean and sanitize your hands. But it can be hard to bring everything you need with you. Because you’ll need more than just hand sanitizer.

As the last year has shown us, there are a lot of sanitizer options out there. A lot of which can do a great job cleaning the hands. But they can also do a lot of damage to your hands, drying them out. We don’t want that. Which is why we want something that’ll also replenish our hands after they’ve been cleaned up.

Luckily for you guys out there, Aesop and RÆBURN have teamed up to bring you the convenient handcare you guys need for trips out of the house. This collaboration has brought forth The Adventurer Roll Up, a kit that comes with 3 amazing items that will help keep your hands as healthy as can be for your trips outside.

The first item you get with this Adventurer Roll Up set is the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm. Using skin-softening emollients and fragrant botanicals gives this Balm a fantastic smell as it works its way into your hands to smoothen things out for a softer set of skin.

Next up you get the Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash. When there’s no water around, this is an amazing item to have. Because you can get your hands cleaned and revitalized on the go. Next time you need to open a door when you’re out of the house, you’ll be glad to have this in hand.

Last but certainly not least is the Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist. For an easy-to-use item that will clean those hands whenever you need it, this is quite an effective mist. It will leave your hands not just cleaner, but fresher when you are done using it. Hard to let this pass you by with the pandemic still going.

Since convenience is the name of the game with this Adventurer Roll Up set, you will be glad to know that this comes with an amazing pouch. A pouch that is made with the proficiency and sustainability that has made RÆBURN so well respected in the fashion game.

Whereas Aesop is here to bring the hand cleaning items that will leave your hands smoother and cleaner, RÆBURN brings sustainability to the mix. Using pre-consumer recycled cotton to make each of these convenient roll-up pouches makes for something that is just as stylish as it is responsible.

This collaboration between Aesop and RÆBURN came together not just because of the changing routines this pandemic brought about. But also because this pandemic has brought to light the necessity of treating the world with more respect. So you can do a lot of helping the world while you help yourself.

RÆBURN brought its A game with this pouch design in The Adventurer Roll Up set. It’s a great-looking pouch that will make it easy to bring all these items around with you. You may not be thinking of style when looking to conveniently bring around sanitizing items. But RÆBURN made it where you would be unwise to pass this pouch up.

We can’t speak more highly of this team-up between Aesop and RÆBURN if we tried. Between the top of the line items from Aesop coming in a pouch designed responsibly by RÆBURN, you will have all you need to keep safe when you leave the house in one great low price.

So if you feel like improving the setup you have in staying sanitary when you go outside, The Adventurer Roll Up is a sure shot. It’s highly effective and comes with a little bit of style as well as an environmentally focused frame of mind. Pick up some convenient handcare now while you still can. They’re sure to go fast.

