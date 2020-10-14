All The Face Masks On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Levi’s Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3 GET IT!

Levi’s has gotten into the face mask game. With this 3 pack, you’ll get a stylish pack of face masks that have the old school bandana look to them. That cotton mask will feel good on your face and will give you a nice bit of style unlike many other face masks out there.

Get It: Pick up the Levi’s Re-Usable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask Pack of 3 ($13; was $16) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!