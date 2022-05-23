Allbirds Has Just Launched the Tree Flyer Running Shoes For Your Running Needs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The weather is finally warm folks. We can enjoy our time outside without having to bundle up. Which makes it so much easier for us to go for a nice run. Get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air. And if you’re gonna go for a run, you need to do so with the newly launched Tree Flyer Running Shoes from Allbirds in your life.

We’ve written about Allbirds before and we are going to continue doing so. Because not only does this brand make items like the Tree Flyer Running Shoes that are super comfortable on your feet. But they are also eco-friendly, being made in ways that won’t destroy the world in the process.

Having gotten hold of the Tree Flyer Running Shoes ourselves, we can say that these are a definite improvement on an already impressive pair of shoes. These are lighter than the other model, giving you a little advantage when it comes to the run. Not to mention how incredibly durable they are, going for longer distances.

The biggest upgrade that you’ll find here is in the midsoles. They are made with SwiftFoam, a material that comes out lighter than other midsoles with more protection for your feet. Shock absorption is higher and you will be able to rebound and hit your stride much quicker. Allbirds has done it again with this new launch.

You should head on over to Allbirds right now and pick up the Tree Flyer Running Shoes. Even if you aren’t runners, these are just comfortable and good-looking shoes to wear throughout the day. They’re new too, so you can be among the first to jump on the train. Pick up a pair now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Tree Flyer Running Shoes ($160) at Allbirds

