Amazing Horizon Fitness Black Friday Offers Start Now!

7.0 AE Elliptical GET IT!

For those that prefer an elliptical over a treadmill, you can’t go wrong with picking up this elliptical from Horizon Fitness. As usual, it’s built to last and will handle any workout you throw at it. You can get quite the rigorous workout to get your core and your lower body nice and ripped. And at this price? It would be a mistake to let this pass you by.

Get It: Pick up the 7.0 AE Elliptical ($899 with coupon code BF100; was $1,999) at Horizon Fitness

