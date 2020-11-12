Amazing Horizon Fitness Black Friday Offers Start Now!

7.8 AT Treadmill GET IT!

The most feature-heavy of the new line of treadmills from Horizon Fitness. It’s a well-crafted machine with a ton of power to get you going. The features on this bad boy are something else. You can adjust speed and incline changes with the swipe of a palm, or have your preferences mapped out onto a one-button system. It’ll speed up and slow down in no time based on your speed with no lag. This one also comes with a heart rate strap so you can hook up and get an even more accurate reading on your run. For anyone looking to add some top-notch gym equipment to their home, it’ll be hard to beat this.

Get It: Pick up the 7.8 AT Treadmill ($1,899 with coupon code BF100; was $2,699) at Horizon Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!