CAP Barbell HHA-CB020A1 10-Pound Pair Adjustable Ankle Weights GET IT!

Throw these ankle weights on to add more resistance to your workout. Which means you have to work harder and thus, better gains are achieved. Can’t go wrong with pushing things a little bit.

Get It: Pick up the CAP Barbell HHA-CB020A1 10-Pound Pair Adjustable Ankle Weights at 26% off at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!