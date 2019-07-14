Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re looking for a fun and challenging workout to tone your abs and strengthen your core, here’s a sweet deal you don’t want to miss out on. For a limited time, take 70 percent off Synergee Sliders. Regularly $30, right now you can get a pair of these Electric Lime sliders for just $9. That’s an amazing deal on a simple workout hack that’s guaranteed to produce results, and fast.

Of course, you way not want green sliders, and that’s fine. The color isn’t going to change the fact that these simple little discs can provide a solid, core-shredding workout anywhere you go. You can choose red, black, and pink options ($12) if you prefer. It’s just that these bright green options (and also the yellow ones) are more deeply discounted than the rest.

Just put them on the floor and go, plant one hand or foot on each, and go. You’ll intensify your core moves such as lunges, planks, and bridges by introducing a balance and stability aspect to every movement. There are any number of exercises you can do with these simple workout aids.

No matter if you’re working your arms and shoulders or legs, you’ll need to keep your back straight and hold your balance. That results in your abdominals becoming stronger—and more defined. Plus, every move is low-impact, reducing your risk of injury.

Where Do Sliders Slide?

You can use them anywhere you’ve got floor space, on hardwood, tile, even carpeting and rugs. The dual-sided sliders will slide smoothly across most any surface. Use the foam side on hard floors, and the plastic side on carpeting.

They’re fantastic for business trips and guys on the go, too, because low-pile hotel room carpet is ideal for sliding. And at 7 inches in diameter, they’re light and easy to carry. They slide right into any bag or briefcase.

But the best is the low-impact core workout you can get in the comfort and privacy of your own home wit this simple and inexpensive workout hack. So fire up the Netflix, toss a couple sliders on the floor. Next thing you know you’ve finished Season 3 of Stranger Things, and you’ll be grating blocks of cheddar on your rock-hard abs.

