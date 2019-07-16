Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





[Editor’s Note: Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.]

Prime Day does offer more than just gear and gadgets. Until midnight tonight, you can take $50 off an AncestryDNA Kit.

An AncestryDNA kit isn’t an object you have to find a place for. Nor is it a thing you have to use regularly in order to get your money’s worth. Instead, an AncestryDNA kit is information. It’s insight. It’s a deep-dive into who you are, where you’re from—and what lies ahead, not just for you but for your family and for generations to come.

What Makes AncestryDNA Different?

Ancestry is not new to this genealogy business. It’s been helping people discover their heritage for decades, and utilizing using modern technology and DNA testing, they can help you, too. DNA testing can unlock not just derivations and origins, but relatives you didn’t even know existed. And as online DNA kits become more popular, more samples and improved science mean more precise results and more precise regions for your exact ethnicity estimate.

What Can I Learn?

The new and improved AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Kit ($49; regularly $99) offers a unique and insightful way to catalog and reference all your new connections. This gives you more ways to explore your DNA matches, connect to more precise regions, and gain insights into your heritage and ancestry from your origins in over 500 regions around the world.

DNA Matches gives you color coding, custom labeling, and other innovative tools so you can see your DNA connections in the clearest light possible. Using Ancestry’s existing data, you can see why and how communities that contained your family moved from place to place throughout the world. You get an expertly curated timeline of historical and regional changes that can trace—and explain—your ancestors’ journey through time. It’s a complete, intuitive, and interactive experience.

Here’s the best part. And as more people use online DNA kits, more samples are collected. And as more information becomes cataloged, the science of examining that data is constantly improving, as well. The existing AncestryDNA reference panel was already impressive, but its latest new update has five times more samples as it did just a year ago.

That means a far better understanding of genetic signatures around the world, greater clarity in geographic ethnicity estimates, and a far more specific and detailed picture of your origins.

The AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Kit ($69; regularly $119) offers even more insight into why you are the way you are. In addition to all the genetic info, you’ll also get insight into your physical, emotional, and behavioral traits that make you, you.

Check out some of these cool traits you can discover with a AncestryDNA Kit:

Male hair loss

Facial hair thickness

Eye color

Finger length

Freckles

Hair color and thickness

Unibrow

Photic sneeze reflex

Wisdom teeth

Taste sensitivity

Cilantro aversion

Cleft chin

Earlobe type

That’s pretty remarkable insight. And there’s a bunch more, 26 in all. If you’ve ever wondered what makes you unique and weird, now you can find out.

Look, even if you’re not into all this heritage/ancestry/genealogy stuff, at this price you might as well buy a couple of AncestryDNA kits to give out at the holidays. Give one to each of your parents, and blow their minds. Do one with a grandparent, and help them relive the joys of the past, of forgotten memories and long-lost family. Heck, they may even discover a long-lost relative they had no idea was so near. It’ll be a Christmas they’ll never forget.

AncestryDNA is more than just another thing. It’s life, family, and history. And that’s the most valuable thing you can own.

Check out all the products and gear we’ve selected for Men’s Journal readers.

SEE ALSO:

Amazon Prime Day Has Awesome Fitness Deals for Athletes

12 of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Prime Day Deal! Our Favorite Wireless Headphones