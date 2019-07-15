Amazon Prime Day Has Awesome Fitness Deals for Athletes

LectroFan Evo Sound Machine GET IT!

If you’re not recovering from workouts as fast as you’d like, you need to improve the quality of your rest. Thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by this device to provide a soothing night’s sleep. It provides ten fan sounds, ten varieties of white, pink, and brown noise, and two ocean sounds.

Get It: Save 50% on the LectroFan Evo Sound Machine ($30; was $60) during Prime Day at Amazon

