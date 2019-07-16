3 Best Amazon Prime Day Keto Deals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Getting to ketosis is hard. Staying keto is harder. You’ve got to account for everything that goes into your body. Luckily, there are dozens of products on the market now for keto enthusiasts. And right now at Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of some amazing deals to get keto, and stay keto.

It’s one of the hottest fitness and diet trends of the last few years—because it works. Eating a high-fat diet, with few if any refined carbs and as little sugar as possible, will switch on a fat-burning system in the cells. This gets your body lean and keeps your weight stable without making you hungry.

The Keto Diet is a natural way to literally reprogram your metabolism. You’ll ultimately feel better and perform better, and your body fat will plummet. Everyone from LeBron James to self-help guru Tim Ferriss has famously lost weight via keto.

Getting your body to enter full ketosis takes a lot of effort, though. You must eliminate from your diet all bread, sugar, pasta, fruit, starchy vegetables, and sugary drinks including fruit juice—essentially everything that isn’t meat or a non-starchy vegetable. It’s a complete lifestyle and dietary change that only gets harder as you do it.

It takes serious dedication to drop your daily total carb intake to below 50 grams (or 20–30g of net carbs, which are sans fiber), the equivalent of a single cup of brown rice. Check the label of nearly any sports drink, and it’s most likely loaded with natural or added sugar. Go to the grocery store and the labels are awash with the message of “low fat,” “no fat,” or “zero fat.”

And once you’ve achieved ketosis, you have to stay there, or begin the whole transition process again. Enthusiasts have learned that there are many delicious ways to eat regularly and still stay in ketosis. Here are three simple products keto athletes and enthusiasts can use regularly and stay in ketosis. ANd, they’re all on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Keto Meal Balanced Shake

The Dr. Formulated Keto line is specifically crafted to help those who are seeking to enter into ketosis or stick to a low-carbohydrate diet for weight loss and health purposes. This Keto Meal Balanced Shake by Garden of Life ($30; was $49) is perfect. It is expertly formulated with responsibly sourced organic grass-fed butter, which is a clean fuel for the brain. It also has grass-fed whey protein, organic tapioca fiber, and 1.5 billion CFUs of the probiotic lactobacillus plantarum, to help support digestion.

Keto Meal delivers 22 grams of fat, 16 grams of protein, and 5 grams of total carbs per serving in a convenient, easy-to-mix powder that is perfect for shakes, smoothies, and baking. It contains no added sugars and is lightly sweetened only with organic stevia. This product is Non-GMO, certified gluten-free, keto- and paleo-friendly, and certified kosher. Available in chocolate and vanilla.

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Keto Meal Balanced Shake

Kiss My Keto Protein Powder

Kiss My Keto makes a full line of keto-friendly foods and supplements to help you reach your keto goal. This non-GMO collagen hydrolysate ($39; was $45) features MCT Oil powder C8 plus collagen peptides derived from 100 percent pure grass-fed bovine. Of course, it has zero sugars. Even better, it contains no fillers such as maltodextrin, sweeteners, preservatives, corn starch, other chemicals or additives.

A great alternative to soy and whey protein, it supports a ketogenic and paleo lifestyle. And it’s perfect for a pre-workout supplement to enhance physical performance and boost mental brain alertness. And besides, everyone knows collagen is an important nutrient. It’s needed to maintain strong bones and healthy joints, because it repairs connective tissue so you can move with more flexibility and ease.

Kiss My Keto Protein Powder

Perfect Keto Instant Keto Coffee

Now low-carb and keto lovers can drink delicious and energizing fat-enhanced coffees without the long brew time, tedious mixing, and elaborate process. Perfect Keto Instant Keto Coffee ($15; was $19) combines high quality, spray-dried coffee with MCT oil powder to deliver an instant, perfect, keto-friendly coffee without the mess or hassle.

Each single-serve packet contains 10 grams of 100 percent MCT oil powder from organic coconuts and 60mg of caffeine from freeze-dried coffee powder. Each box comes with five individual coffee singles of perfectly roasted coffee, ready for instant mixing with your choice of hot or cold water. There is zero sugar, no lactose, and no additives; just a sugar-free, lactose-free coffee, French vanilla, or mocha depending on the flavor you choose.

Perfect Keto Instant Keto Coffee

