Amazon Reviewers Say This Disinfectant Spray Is Great For Killing Viruses

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

With the state of the world the way it is right now, you need to take precautions every step of the way. You need to clean your hands after you touch anything outside. And you want to make sure you clean the surfaces of anything you have to touch. You can do this by picking up some disinfectant spray.

It can be hard to get your hands on any these days. So when they do become available, you need to act fast. Amazon has the Parker Protex Disinfectant Spray Bottle available to go right now. And it is perfect for those of you looking to disinfect the hard surfaces around your home.

When you go out and come back in, you need to be vigilant with your cleaning. Just cleaning your hands isn’t the only measure you need to take. With this Parker Protex Disinfectant Spray Bottle, you can clean everything in sight. It is made to clean hard surfaces.

Your tabletops and doorknobs and everything can be cleaned in no time. The Parker Protex Disinfectant Spray Bottle is made for hospitals, so you know this bad boy will eviscerate most germs and viruses that come its way.

The Parker Protex Disinfectant Spray Bottle comes in a compact little package, so you can bring it with you wherever you have to go. That way you can clean the steering wheel of your car when you get back inside of it.

Protect yourself and your home with this medical strength Parker Protex Disinfectant Spray Bottle. Unlike most items right now, it is available to ship right now. So pick up a bottle for yourself and take some stress off your mind.

Get It: Pick up the Parker Protex Disinfectant Spray Bottle ($16) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!