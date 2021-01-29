Amp Up Your Workout With The Power Plate Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For anyone looking for an outlet that will aid in healthier living, LifeToGo has to be one of the tops spots anyone visits. By curating amazing items from all over, you can lead an all-natural and healthy life. Especially when you pick up items from the just added Power Plate Collection right now.

One of the best ways to live a healthy life is to workout. You need to get your blood pumping through the day somehow. Be it lifting weights to build up muscle or working on your cardio to lose weight. You need to do something. And the Power Plate Collection will aid in those goals greatly.

Whether you are looking for something to amp up a workout or to aid in a post-workout recovery session, then Power Plate Collection has the items for you. The crown jewel of the collection is the actual plates that make up the collection. Because these plates utilize whole-body vibration.

Why should you be utilizing whole-body vibration? Because when you use it, be it by lying down or standing on a vibrating plate, your body will vibrate. And with those vibrations, energy rolls throughout your body. This will cause your muscles to relax and contract the entire time.

On its own, these plates can vibrate your body into some pretty great results. You’ll lose weight, burn fat, improve flexibility, enhance blood flow, reduce soreness, build up strength, and reduce cortisol levels in your blood to destress. Not to mention it can greatly increase your posture and reduce back pain.

Adding any of the items from the Power Plate Collection is sure to help you out on a day to day basis. Not just the vibrating plates, but the post-workout items as well. So if you want to pick up some items that even Mark Wahlberg approves of, then check out the options available below and pick up those that work best for you.

