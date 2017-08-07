‘Anchorman’ Anniversary: the 13 Most Hilarious Quotes From the Will Ferrell Comedy

Like leather-bound books, rich mahogany, and scotch, the 2004 comedy Anchorman only gets better with age. When it was first released, audiences packed theaters to watch narcissistic anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) and his Channel 4 news team of lothario field reporter Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), well-intentioned but addle-brained meteorologist Brick Tamland (Steve Carell), and oblivious sportscaster Champion “Champ” Kind (David Koechner) take 1974 San Diego by storm.

Once the beautiful and talented Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) enters the male-dominated fold at KVWN, though, Ron and the team are completely off-balance. And as they try to reassert their position at the top of the newsroom food chain, hilarity inevitably ensues.

Need a refresher? Here’s the original trailer:

Few films so seamlessly add cameos from other comedians—Jack Black, Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Tim Robbins, and Seth Rogen all stop by—but the film’s most memorable (and funniest) moments come from the main cast. Even after all these years, the original Anchorman can still have audiences falling out of their seats.

The series got a sequel with Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013, and both Ferrell and director Adam McKay have said they’re interested in a third film, too.

Until then, here are the 13 funniest lines from Anchorman. Stay classy, San Diego.