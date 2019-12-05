It’s the time of year when heads are covered most of the time (beanie, trapper hat, ski helmet), so you may not worry much about how your hair looks. Fair enough. But you should still pay attention to your scalp. Cold, dry air saps skin of moisture—that includes the skin on your head—which leads to flakiness. And for 50 million Americans, dandruff is a year-round problem, made worse by air pollution.

Here are the best ways to end the dryness. Dilute Chagrin Valley Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse Citrus Mint ($17) with water, pour on scalp, let sit for a few, and rinse. The ACV balances the scalp and can unclog hair follicles—ideal for anyone who’s thinning up there. American Crew Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($12) has sage leaf extract to invigorate skin, along with zinc pyrithione, which is a go-to ingredient for eliminating itchiness. Jojoba oil and sea kelp in Jack Black Nourishing Hair & Scalp Conditioner ($20) lock in moisture, and the basil-scented formula rinses out easily. Act+Acre Cold Processed Scalp Detox ($40) is an oil treatment that rebalances skin, which is great for guys who use hair products. Use a Marvy Shampoo Brush and Scalp Invigorator ($4) while you wash and rinse, which’ll lift any flakes and ensure they make it down the drain.

