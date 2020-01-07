Are You Ready for the 30-day Plank Challenge?

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Planking. The move had its moment as the fitness fad de rigeur a couple of years ago. It seemed everyone was doing it. The trend may have passed—but the benefits of this intense core strengthening exercise endure. In fact, the 30-day Plank Challenge is here. Are you ready?

It’s a killer. And like planking itself—the body is held rigid and the back straight, while you’re resting on your forearms and the balls of your feet—it’s a lot harder than it appears. The goal is to get to three minutes in 30 days. You build up gradually, incorporating variations as you grow stronger and hold it longer. By the end of the 30-day plank challenge, you should be up to three minutes solid.

How To Plank

It’s effectively a pushup on your forearms, that you hold as long as you can. Again, it sounds easy! But holding that position for an extended period is far, far harder than it looks.

Lie on your belly, brace your abs, and lift your body off the floor with your forearms. Keep your back straight, resting on your forearms and the balls of your feet, with your elbows right under your shoulders. Your back and hips should be aligned, so you form a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles.

Now you’re ready for variations on the theme. We’ve told you about the 12 Basic Plank Variations before; feel free to incorporate these moves into your planking. Not only does it break up the monotony and allow your joints and muscles to stretch, but these moves will work for your body’s corresponding muscle groups, improving your overall plank.

WATCH: How to Do a Plank

All this planking will ultimately strengthen your core, improve your posture, and make you stronger inside and out. If you can complete the 30-day Plank Challenge, consider yourself a stud.

The 30-day Plank Challenge

Day 1 60sec plank

60sec plank Day 2 70sec plank

70sec plank Day 3 80sec plank

80sec plank Day 4 90sec plank

90sec plank Day 5 2 x 60sec plank

2 x 60sec plank Day 6 2 x 70sec plank

2 x 70sec plank Day 7 2 x 80sec plank

2 x 80sec plank Day 8 2 x 90sec plank

2 x 90sec plank Day 9 2min plank

2min plank Day 10 60sec walking plank

60sec walking plank Day 11 70sec walking plank

70sec walking plank Day 12 80sec walking plank

80sec walking plank Day 13 90sec walking plank

90sec walking plank Day 14 60sec plank + 30sec walking plank

60sec plank + 30sec walking plank Day 15 70sec plank + 30sec walking plank

70sec plank + 30sec walking plank Day 16 70sec plank + 35sec walking plank

70sec plank + 35sec walking plank Day 17 70sec plank + 40sec walking plank

70sec plank + 40sec walking plank Day 18 75sec plank + 40sec walking plank

75sec plank + 40sec walking plank Day 19 80sec plank + 40sec walking plank

80sec plank + 40sec walking plank Day 20 60sec plank + 30sec walking plank + 10sec (each side) Superman plank

60sec plank + 30sec walking plank + 10sec (each side) Superman plank Day 21 70sec plank + 30sec walking plank + 15sec Superman plank

70sec plank + 30sec walking plank + 15sec Superman plank Day 22 70sec plank + 35sec walking plank + 15sec Superman plank

70sec plank + 35sec walking plank + 15sec Superman plank Day 23 70 sec plank + 35sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank

70 sec plank + 35sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank Day 24 75sec plank + 35sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank

75sec plank + 35sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank Day 25 75sec plank + 40sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank

75sec plank + 40sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank Day 26 80sec plank + 40sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank

80sec plank + 40sec walking plank + 20sec Superman plank Day 27 80sec plank + 40sec walking plank + 25sec Superman plank

80sec plank + 40sec walking plank + 25sec Superman plank Day 28 85sec plank + 45sec walking plank + 25sec Superman plank

85sec plank + 45sec walking plank + 25sec Superman plank Day 29 90sec plank + 45sec walking plank + 30sec Superman plank

90sec plank + 45sec walking plank + 30sec Superman plank Day 30 3min plank

Think you can handle the 30-day Plank Challenge? If you’re ready to start planking, there are a lot of products out there that can help you master the move and its multiple variations. Here are a few of our favorites.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!