Are You Ready for the 30-day Plank Challenge?

Impulse Fitness Knee Mat GET IT!

Save your joints from pain with this 1-inch foam mat. It’s perfect for planking. But we’re betting it’ll come in handy all over the house, yard, and garage. Fantastic for those who are suffering from joint pain or rehabbing from injury.

Get It: Pick up the Impulse Fitness Knee Mat ($18) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!