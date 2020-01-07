Are You Ready for the 30-day Plank Challenge?

Perfect Pushup Elite GET IT!

Holding the plank is hard enough. That’s why you need to mix in some variations. The Perfect Pushup is designed to rotate slightly, engaging more muscles and increasing strength and definition in your arms, shoulders, chest, back, and abs. The ergonomic grips help distribute weight evenly, reducing pressure points and joint strain on your wrists and elbows.

Get It: Save 9% on the Perfect Pushup ($25; was $27) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!