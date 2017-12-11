Australia just achieved a new title.

The land down under just scored top marks for having its worst greenhouse gas emissions on record. According to a new study from NDEVR Environmental, the continent has been emitting more of the harmful gasses than it has since 2011, even as it’s taken steps to decrease electricity related emissions through wind generation technology. The emissions were still the highest on record, even when “relatively unreliable emissions from land use were excluded.”

So, what does that mean? In plain English, the country’s emissions were the second highest in five years and the carbon dioxide emissions were much higher than the required trajectory to meet the Paris Agreement standards. The findings led NDEVR Environmental’s projections for transport emissions (think gas and diesel) to also be at a record high.

We’re hoping this inspires the Australian government to enact new developments around energy and consumption ASAP. NDEVR founder Matt drum relayed the sentiment that change is crucial to The Guardian: “If you don’t foster renewable energy, it’s only going to get worse,” he said.