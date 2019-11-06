Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The latest fad in dieting? Avoiding sugar. Now, steering clear of excess sugar is a pretty solid policy, regardless of the diet you’re on. But if you’re avoiding sugar in an effort to lose weight, but aren’t seeing the results you crave, give Noom a try.

Noom isn’t like other diet plans. It’s not, necessarily, even a “diet.” Rather, it’s more like a lifestyle management system. With Noom, you learn to make smarter decisions about your lifestyle—the choices you make, the food you ingest, and yes, the amount of sugar you put into your body.

Noom is a completely different approach to weight loss. It’s a lifestyle app that goes way beyond other weight loss, fitness, or dieting apps. Instead of focusing strictly on fitness and diet, Noom helps you break bad lifestyle habits.

Noom breaks the diet/binge cycle by encouraging you to make smarter choices about the things you do and the stuff you eat. And that includes sugar.

So if you’re trying to lose weight and live healthier then by all means—start avoiding sugar. You’re sure to feel better without sugar in your life. But if you seriously want to trim down, lose fat, and get your body into better shape, try Noom. You’ll start seeing results in a matter of weeks. Thousands of other Americans already have.

Why not try Noom and see if it works for you?

Achieve Goals Faster & See Results Sooner with Noom

Starting with a simple health, diet, and lifestyle quiz, Noom develops a dietary and fitness plan designed just for you. But beyond just telling you what to do and when, what you can eat and what to avoid, Noom goes further.

Noom supplies you with a coach, who can answer any diet or fitness questions you may have. Noom also provides access to a community of thousands, there to support and offer advice when you need it. 24/7, you’ll have access to a personal trainer that will help you motivate and stay focused on your goal.

So if you’re ever tempted by that slice of pie or that scoop of sugar into your coffee, Noom can help you make the right decision and steer clear of the sugar.

And when it comes to what to eat and what to avoid, Noom offers tons of great recipes. Just by entering whatever ingredients you happen to have on hand into the app, Noom will suggest amazing meals you can have ready in just a few minutes. It’s like having your own personal dietician on hand.

By syncing with whatever fitness tracker you already use, Noom helps you track your progress, so you can see results as they happen. Seeing the results will keep you motivated to push harder, longer. That’s far more effective than simply avoiding sugar.

Noom is your workout partner, your personal trainer, and your dietician. In addition to all that assistance with the nuts and bolts of weight loss, Noom is the personal life coach you need to help you live a healthier, longer, more productive life.

What are you waiting for?

Get It: Start Your 2-week Trial of Noom today!

