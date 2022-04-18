Banish Pimples Under Your Beard With this $16 Charcoal Cleanser

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Grooming is an important part of any guy’s day. We want to look our best when we go out of the house, be it to the office or to hang out with the guys. And making sure our face looks fresh is a big part of that whole process. A process that is much more effective with the Lumin No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser in it.

Lumin knows how to make some really impressive and effective items that help keep our bodies looking as fresh and youthful as ever. The Lumin No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser is no exception to that rule. This will get in nice and deep like into your skin to make your face look like a million bucks.

By using Charcoal and Rosemary Leaf Extract, this cleaner is going to get deep into those pores to get rid of oil and dirt, and pollution. Not to mention it’ll get rid of buildup on the skin so you can get a much smoother shave. You will start to see results pretty quickly and it only takes you 30 seconds a day.

You might have a hard time taking our word for it. But there’s a reason why this has such a great rating on Amazon. Out of 5 stars, this has a 4.5-star rating from over 2,000 customer reviews. You can be a part of that massive crowd that has used and fallen in love with this fantastic little item.

All you gotta do is head on over to Amazon right now and pick up the Lumin No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser while you can. Clean skin is yours for less than $16. That’s the kinda deal you can’t pass up. So make your skin look better than ever with this in your life right now.

Get It: Pick up the Lumin No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser ($15) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Best Easy-Use Nose Hair Trimmers for Men

The 5 Best Beard Oils & Balms for a Good-Looking Beard

The Best Beard & Mustache Trimmers for Men 2022

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!