Barry’s bootcamp classes have the proverbial secret sauce: an effective 50/50 split of cardio (on the tread) and strength training à la high-intensity interval training. Halle Ahlin-Lyons, a Barry’s San Diego instructor, adapted the OG studio workout into a snack-size session you can do at the beach or anywhere you like. It’s a full-body circuit with AMRAP conditioning at the tail end. “It keeps your heart rate elevated with a focus on muscle burnout while giving active recovery moments,” says Ahlin-Lyons. Since this is a time-based workout, your goal is to maximize the number of reps. At the same time, this allows you to control the intensity based on your fitness level. Ready to do Barry’s at home?

Warmup

1. Broad Jump to Reverse Duck Walk x 1 min.

Stand with feet at hip width. Hinge at hips to lower into a squat, then jump forward 3 to 4 feet. Land softly in a squat position, then walk backwards staying at around 90 degrees, and take 4 steps back.

2. Inchworm to Runner’s Lunge x 1 min.

Stand with feet at hip width. Soften knees and bring hands to floor, then walk them out until you’re in a high plank, shoulders over wrists. Engage core, then step right foot outside right hand. Twist torso to swing right hand toward sky, allowing head and neck to follow. Return to start, then repeat on opposite side.

How to Recreate a Barry’s HIIT Workout at Home

Directions: After a dynamic warmup, repeat 2 rounds of the main circuit, then an AMRAP finisher (as many rounds as possible), resting only as needed. Tack on 25 to 30 min. of running intervals (bonus points for sand sprints) to truly recreate a Barry’s class.