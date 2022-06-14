Health & Fitness
Recreate a Barry’s Signature Class at Home With This Full-body, 30-Minute HIIT Workout
Barry’s bootcamp classes have the proverbial secret sauce: an effective 50/50 split of cardio (on the tread) and strength training à la high-intensity interval training. Halle Ahlin-Lyons, a Barry’s San Diego instructor, adapted the OG studio workout into a snack-size session you can do at the beach or anywhere you like. It’s a full-body circuit with AMRAP conditioning at the tail end. “It keeps your heart rate elevated with a focus on muscle burnout while giving active recovery moments,” says Ahlin-Lyons. Since this is a time-based workout, your goal is to maximize the number of reps. At the same time, this allows you to control the intensity based on your fitness level. Ready to do Barry’s at home?
Warmup
1. Broad Jump to Reverse Duck Walk x 1 min.
Stand with feet at hip width. Hinge at hips to lower into a squat, then jump forward 3 to 4 feet. Land softly in a squat position, then walk backwards staying at around 90 degrees, and take 4 steps back.
2. Inchworm to Runner’s Lunge x 1 min.
Stand with feet at hip width. Soften knees and bring hands to floor, then walk them out until you’re in a high plank, shoulders over wrists. Engage core, then step right foot outside right hand. Twist torso to swing right hand toward sky, allowing head and neck to follow. Return to start, then repeat on opposite side.
How to Recreate a Barry’s HIIT Workout at Home
Directions: After a dynamic warmup, repeat 2 rounds of the main circuit, then an AMRAP finisher (as many rounds as possible), resting only as needed. Tack on 25 to 30 min. of running intervals (bonus points for sand sprints) to truly recreate a Barry’s class.
1. Pushup to Pike to Mountain Climber x 1 min.
From a high plank position, lower your body one inch off the ground. Push up, then raise hips into the air as high as possible into a pike (shown), pausing briefly before returning to a plank. Immediately do 6 mountain climbers, alternating sides, with left knee meeting left elbow followed by right knee to right elbow.
2. Squat to Reverse Lunge x 2 min.
Stand with feet at shoulder width. Hinge at hips to lower your body down until thighs are parallel to the ground, keeping your core engaged (shown). Drive through heels to return to start, then step back with right foot into a reverse lunge until knee is one inch off the ground. Switch sides after 1 min.
3. Dynamic Reverse Lunge Series x 2 min.
Stand with feet at shoulder width. Take a big step back with right foot, lowering until thigh is parallel to floor. Hold bottom position for 20 sec., then pulse (2 to 3 inches up and down) for 10 sec. Next, perform jumping lunges for 30 sec, by pushing off left foot while driving right knee up (shown). Use momentum to jump off the ground with left foot, then land softly, immediately bringing right leg into reverse lunge. Switch sides after 1 min.
4. Narrow Pushup to Alternating Toe Tap x 1 min.
Assume a high plank position with hands slightly narrower than shoulder width. Lower body down, keeping elbows in line with ribs, until you’re one inch off the floor. Push up, then raise hips high into the air to touch right hand to left foot. Return to plank. Repeat, alternating sides on each rep.
5. Dynamic Pushup Series x 1 min.
Assume the bottom position of a pushup for 20 sec., keeping core engaged and elbows tight to ribcage. Pulse (1 to 2 inches) for 10 sec., then complete triceps pushups for 30 sec.
6. Toe Touch to Leg Raise x 1 min.
Lie on your back with legs in tabletop position, knees bent at 90 degrees, shins parallel to ground. Engage core to bring shoulders off ground and crunch up to touch toes. Keeping arms and shoulder blades off floor, slowly straighten and lower legs one inch off the ground, then raise. Return to start and repeat.
7. Suitcase Crunch to Russian Twist x 1 min.
Lie on the ground with arms and legs extended. Bring both legs and arms together, squeezing abs as you connect hands to feet. Release and extend to start position. Next, engage core to come into a “V” position, leaning back slightly. Keep legs extended, then twist your torso from side to side, performing 6 total Russian twists. Repeat.
8. Hollow Body Hold to Alternating Toe Tap x 1 min.
Lie on back. With core engaged, extend arms and legs 3 to 4 inches off the ground. Hold for 30 sec. From here, fully extend one arm to touch opposite foot, keeping core engaged. Alternate sides for 30 sec.
FINISHER AMRAP x 4 min.
To cap off this signature Barry’s class at home, empty the tank and do the following three exercises for as many rounds as possible.
- Opposite Elbow-to-Knee Situp x 10 reps: Lie on ground with knees bent, feet close to glutes. Engage core to sit up and rotate torso to tap elbow to opposite knee, alternating sides each rep.
- Pushup x 5 reps: From high plank position, lower body one inch off floor, then push up.
- Burpee x 5 reps: Stand with feet at shoulder width. Squat down and place hands on floor, then jump back into a high plank. Do a pushup, then jump feet to hands and land in a squat position. Explosively jump up with hands overhead and hips extended. Land and repeat.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!