Battle of the NAD-boosters: Which Supplement You Should Choose for Healthy Aging and Why

If you follow the biohacking scene, “optimizing the aging process” plays like a broken record. Biohackers, or DIY biologists, have tried several techniques to finetune their health to delay the aging process. Some even study how to reverse aging entirely. While the results are a mixed bag, many biohackers agree that a successful healthy aging plan must include a vital cellular resource known as NAD+.

NAD+ stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a coenzyme found in every living cell. It converts everything we eat into everything we are and do. Simply put, cells need energy. NAD+ helps cells create energy. The more NAD+ available, the more cells have to work with, and the better cells can function.

Here’s the catch. NAD+ levels decline with age—approximately 50 percent between the ages of 40 and 60. Other metabolic stressors, such as lack of exercise, alcohol consumption, and sleep disturbance, can also deplete NAD+. Supplementation is the most efficient method of increasing NAD+. There are several NAD-boosters on the market, so how can you determine which one is right for you? The battle is on!

NAD+ IV Drips

Found in trendy med-spas and raved about in the wellness sphere, intravenous (IV) drips often include a mixture of vitamins that claim to boost immunity and detox the body. They’re well accepted in the biohacking community and recently gained mainstream popularity.

NAD+ IVs exist, and unlike other types of NAD-boosters which rely on a precursor, these IVs inject NAD+ directly into the body. Proponents of IV therapy claim that bypassing the digestive system allows users to feel the benefits of boosted NAD+ faster than taking a capsule. As of today, there isn’t published scientific research to support this claim. NAD+ IV therapies often rely on people promising anecdotal benefits of feeling “youth and rejuvenation”. Beyond this dearth of research, NAD+ IVs present further pitfalls: price and precursor.

NAD+ IVs are the most expensive of all the NAD-boosting methods. Therapies can cost up to $600 for a 60-minute session, and the therapies themselves may last up to six to eight weeks. Additionally, a published study in the Journal of Biological Chemistry argues that NAD+ must be broken down into smaller precursors to be absorbed effectively by cells. Therefore, there needs to be more research conducted to determine if NAD+ IVs are as effective as they claim.

NMN

NMN stands for nicotinamide mononucleotide. Unlike IVs, NMN comes in the form of a capsule to be taken orally and is a more affordable option. NMN has a single published clinical trial and thirteen registered ongoing studies on Clinicaltrials.gov and the World Health Organization (WHO) International Clinical Trials Registry.

While NMN brands have some support from biohackers, more research is needed to verify this precursor’s safety and efficacy. The sole clinical study on NMN, published in Endocrine Journal in 2020, fails to demonstrate the relationship between NMN supplementation and increased NAD+ levels. Lastly, like NAD IVs, a study published in Nature Communications in 2016 concluded that NMN cannot directly enter the cell: NMN must be first broken down further into nicotinamide riboside.

Nicotinamide Riboside

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a unique form of vitamin B3 that is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels. Niagen®, the sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen®, is the only patented and FDA-notified form of nicotinamide riboside. Compared to NAD+ IVs and NMN, it is the most studied and evidence-backed NAD-booster.

Niagen® has been studied in multiple clinical trials and has achieved regulatory acceptance by the four most stringent regulatory bodies: the US FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia. This breadth of research and regulatory acceptances favors Niagen® NR as a well-backed option for healthy aging support.

Biohacking at home has never been so easy with Tru Niagen®. Backed by Nobel Prize-winning scientists and studied by the world’s leading research institutions, Tru Niagen® counteracts the cellular effects of stress and time.

