Healthy Food for All: One Company’s Mission to Fight Food Deserts

This article was produced in partnership with Bayer

It’s hard enough to make nutritious choices (we’re looking at you, deep-dish pizza) even for those of us who have access to healthy foods. For those living in areas of the country without readily available wholesome eats, the struggle is infinitely harder.

Known as food deserts, these urban and rural areas where economics and geography conspire to constrain access to healthy, nutritious foods can be hotbeds for food insecurity.

“Underserved communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts and food insecurity,” says Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, president of Bayer U.S., a leading life-sciences company on the frontlines of the fight against food insecurity.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports there are over 6,500 food deserts across the United States, with more than 19 million people at risk of food insecurity. Most of these deserts are found in densely populated areas, systemically underserved communities of color, and rural towns—all places where it’s not economically viable to operate a grocery store (which only adds to the scarcity of food). And, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while food deserts exist all over the country, they’re more common in lower-income states in the South and Midwest such as Louisiana and Mississippi.

Anatomy of food deserts

When you break down the numbers, 10.5 percent of U.S. households were food insecure at some point in 2020, and many of these are in or around food deserts, the USDA reports. What’s more, food insecurity for children in the U.S. increased from 15 percent in 2018 to 24 percent in 2020. Globally, the number of people facing food insecurity is predicted to rise as much as 240 million by November 2022, according to a report released this year by Eurasia Group and DevryBV Sustainable Strategies.