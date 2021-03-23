Training plans for most marathoners peak at close to race distance, to prepare their bodies for the full mileage and tell their brains “this is something you can do.” But because Miraglia never covered a full mile of the strongman movements, or ran the full mileage in training (let alone with a weighted vest), he would have no such confidence. Instead, Miraglia relied on his overarching view of training and competing: “Plain and simple, it’s just fun.”

“Exercise is my form of meditation,” he explains. “That’s how I put everything else on the side. I don’t have to think about any stressful events. I don’t have to think about whatever else is going on in my life at that point in time. It’s just me and whatever is directly in front of me at that moment.”

By the time he released the weight from the last of three fireman carries, all that lied ahead for Miraglia was a weighted vest run for two tenths of a mile. But Miraglia never does anything according to plan, so instead of stopping there, he completed the full mile: out to the 800-meter post to pick up the 45-pound axel bar that was used as a distance marker, and back. He hoisted the bar to his shoulders and sprinted to the finish line where he slammed it to the ground. Doubled over to catch his breath, Miraglia flipped his shoulder-length blond hair to reveal a huge smile. “Something no one has ever done,” he announced, as he high-fived the cameraman.

And while all of this might seem like a bit of athletic showmanship, or purely to raise his profile in the field, Miraglia sees it as a way to tackle everyday hurdles. “I believe fitness overlaps in every aspect of my life,” he says. “Every time we train, we’re overcoming obstacle after obstacle, asking: ‘Is this possible?’ ‘Can I do this?’ The more you get familiar and comfortable with breaking these barriers, the more it translates to every other aspect of your life….You can have that mindset of ‘Yes, I can overcome this.’ ”