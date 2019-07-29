The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are many different ab machines on the market. All of them claim to be the “best” for shredding your abs and increasing the strength of your core. But which ones really do the job? Which reviews can you trust?

After careful research, we chose the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro as our best overall ab machine. Not only does the Ab Carver Pro get overwhelmingly excellent reviews on Amazon, but it’s also one of the most affordable ab machines you can buy. A combination of value and effectiveness is what makes the Ab Carver Pro our best overall ab machine.

It’s more than just your typical roller. With a wide, spherical wheel, the Ab Carver Pro lets you roll out from side to side as well as straight. This side-to-side maneuverability means the Ab Carver Pro forces you to utilize muscles in your arms, back, and your obliques, as well as your abdominals. This overall core workout is far more effective at sculpting your torso, from your shoulders down to your hips.

Shredded abs are great, but if you can cut your shoulders, lats, and obliques as well, then you’re working on sculpting a more fully toned, better-looking body.

While the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro is our top pick, we also loved several other ab machines.

Best Sit-up & Crunch Machine: Core Max Ab Machine. Independent arms provide resistance in both directions. Best of all, it comes fully assembled and slides away under a sofa or bed when not in use.

Best Slant Bench: Weider Pro 255 L Slant/Ab Bench. At-home fitness enthusiasts will have a hard time finding a better value on a versatile incline/decline bench.

Best Swiss Ball: Gold’s Gym Anti-Burst Exercise Ball. Exercise balls are a dime a dozen—but most are just toys. This Gold’s Gym ball is high-quality and outlined with ridges for excellent grip.

Best Bench: Weider Ultimate Body Works. More than just a sit-up bench, it includes resistance bands so you can target your abs, arms, shoulders, back, core, and legs.