The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Ab Roller GET IT!

Fitnessery Ab Roller

Why We Love It: Over 1,100 Amazon reviews—and it still snares a nearly perfect 5-star rating.

With so many high-tech, complicated, and pricey ab machines on the market, this simple ab roller will do as much for your abs and core as any of them at a fraction of the cost—provided you use it often, and correctly.

We’ve often touted the usefulness of a roller to sculpt abs. The Rollout is one of the most effective moves you can do to develop a six-pack. It strengthens your core, burns calories, and tones your abdominal muscles.

PROS:

-Comfortable padded hand grips and free knee pad included.

-Two free e-books on exercises and nutrition.

-Comes with a lifetime warranty.

CONS:

-It needs to be assembled, but that should only take a few minutes.

Get It: Save $17 on the Fitnessery Ab Roller ($18; was $35) at Amazon