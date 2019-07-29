The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Bench GET IT!

Weider Ultimate Body Works

Why We Love It: It’s way more than just a sit-up bench. The included adjustable resistance bands let you target your abs, arms, shoulders, back, core, and legs in one machine.

The Ultimate Body Works bench offers 50-plus exercises. With four adjustable resistance bands you can increase weight resistance up to 50 lbs. beyond your own body weight. You get greater versatility and range of motion, for a wider variety of exercises that strengthen muscle and increase flexibility.

It’s easy to increase or decrease the intensity of your workout by simply changing the incline of the glide board. And best of all, it slides away and tucks out of sight for quick and easy storage.

PROS:

-Legendary, renowned name brand.

-Seven incline options.

-Workout guide included.

CONS:

-Not ideal for taller athletes 6’4″-plus

Get It: Pick up the Weider Ultimate Body Works ($119) at Amazon