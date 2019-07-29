The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Fitness Reality X Class High Capacity Power Tower

Why We Love It: It’s heavy-duty and versatile, providing 20 distinct exercises to strengthen the core and sculpt your arms, back, and abs.

With its tubular steel frame, the Fitness Reality X-Class Power Tower can support up to 400 lbs. So it’s great for everyone, from aspiring athletes to Big & Tall dads trying to get back into shape.

The X Class has two adjustable handbars with foam roller pads that can be mounted in seven distinct positions, including a chin-up/pull-up bar and a dip station. The forearm pads and back rest are angled to give you the right leverage, and all grip points are wrapped with foam for comfort.

We like that you can mount the entire device to the floor of your gym or garage for stability. And over 85 percent of Amazon reviewers rate the Power Tower the full five stars.

PROS:

-Versatile; can work out multiple body parts in a variety of ways.

-Heavy-duty; this is serious workout equipment that would be welcome in any gym.

-Stable

CONS:

-It’s large—but also possibly the only piece of home gym equipment you’ll ever need.

Get It: Save $49 on the Fitness Reality X Class Power Tower ($400; was $449) at Amazon

