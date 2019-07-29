The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Overall GET IT!

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro

Why We Love It: That’s easy: People who use it, love it.

Most ab rollers have flat wheels. But the Ab Carver Pro has a wide, rounded wheel that lets you roll out to the side, engaging your abs, obliques, arms, and back. And unlike simple rollers, the Ab Carver Pro uses a spring mechanism that provides resistance as you roll out, and assistance as you roll back.

More than 4000 Amazon reviewers have reviewed the Ab Carver Pro—and more than 87 percent of them give it either four or five stars. That means only around 50 people—out of over 4,150 users—think it’s anything less than fantastic.

The Ab Carver Pro features comfortable padded, ergonomic hand grips. It comes with kneepads, a downloadable 21-day workout plan, and a one-year warranty.

PROS:

-Its reviews are practically impeccable; clearly, the thing works.

-The handles are uniquely shaped for comfort and ergonomics.

CONS:

-The only poor reviews are those who complain that they received one that broke. Be certain to purchase yours direct from Perfect Fitness on Amazon.

Get It: Save $4 on the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro ($31; was $34) at Amazon