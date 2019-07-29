The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Roman Chair GET IT!

Body-Solid Powerline Roman Chair

Why We Love It: Not only does it carve your abs, it helps strengthen your glutes, hammies, and lower back—which can help alleviate back problems later on.

A Roman Chair is a great tool for carving your abs. And if you flip over you can do back hyperextensions, which are excellent for your spinal alignment and strength—as long as they’re done correctly.

The Body-Solid Powerline is sturdy and stable. Once planted, it’s fantastic for a variety of sit-ups, extensions, and more moves designed to define your core.

PROS:

-There is generous space between the two pads to keep the family jewels from being smashed.

-Adjustable ankle stops make it great for guys of varying heights.

-Amazon reviewers give it 4.3 stars.

CONS:

-It’s critical to do back hyperextensions slowly and very carefully. Breathing and correct form are the keys.

Get It: Pick up the Body-Solid Powerline Roman Chair ($139) at Amazon