The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Sit-up/Crunch Machine GET IT!

Core Max Ab Machine

Why We Love It: It’s one of those products you see and think “That will never work.” But it does! The proof is in the 4-star rating.

The Core Max has independent arms and power-assist springs that allow you to do exercises in both directions, providing resistance both ways. It goes far beyond sit-ups, which it’s admittedly great for. You can also do leg cycles, tricep extensions, scissor kicks, pectoral extensions, and of course push-ups, too.

The arms lay flat, so it slides inder the couch or the bed quickly. And it arrives assembled and ready-to-use right out of the box.

PROS:

-Arrives ready to use; stows discreetly under a bed or sofa.

-Way more versatile than a single-purpose sit-up machine.

CONS:

-Only three levels of resistance—but that’s two more than a standard sit-up bar.

Get It: Pick up the Core Max Ab Machine ($60) at Amazon