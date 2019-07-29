The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Slant Bench GET IT!

Weider Pro 255 L Slant/Ab Bench

Why We Love It: The sewn vinyl seats are more comfortable and better-made than the cheap plastic wraps found on a lot of benches in this price range.

With flat, incline, and decline positions, this slant board is far more than just a weight bench; it’s a versatile gym tool that puts you in the position to get shredded. incline it and cut your abs, perch in it and do arm curls and chest presses—you can even use it as a push-up bench. The options are endless.

The most-vaunted feature of the Pro 255 L by Amazon reviewers is its value. You can easily spend more (take a look here and here) but you won’t find a better value with the versatility that this device provides.

PROS:

-Incline, decline, or flat—the workout is up to you.

-Stitched vinyl is more comfortable than plastic-upholstered weight benches.

CONS:

-This is a value, at-home purchase; serious weightlifters will probably want to spend more for a professional bench.

