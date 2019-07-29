The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Swiss Ball GET IT!

Gold’s Gym 65cm Anti-Burst Exercise Body Ball

Why We Love It: Simply Put: Excellent quality from a name brand we trust.

There are dozens of exercise balls on the market, but many are little more than playthings. This Gold’s Gym ball is made of high-quality material and outlined with ridges for excellent grip. It’s perfect for sit-ups, inclines, reverse extensions—or whenever you need a cushion to improve your balance and tone your all-over core.

There are dozens of exercises to use a Swiss ball to strengthen your core and cut your abs. From planks to presses, kickbacks to squats, a Swiss ball is a fantastic and underated—and relatively inexpensive—gym tool.

Reviewers rave about its sturdiness and build quality. And it comes with its own air pump, so you can adjust the tension yourself.

PROS:

-Quality materials

-Versatile and underrated workout tool that improves balance as well as strength.

CONS:

-It only works if you use it!

Get It: Pick up the Gold’s Gym Body Ball ($13) at Walmart