The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Gold’s Gym 65cm Anti-Burst Exercise Body Ball
Why We Love It: Simply Put: Excellent quality from a name brand we trust.
There are dozens of exercise balls on the market, but many are little more than playthings. This Gold’s Gym ball is made of high-quality material and outlined with ridges for excellent grip. It’s perfect for sit-ups, inclines, reverse extensions—or whenever you need a cushion to improve your balance and tone your all-over core.
There are dozens of exercises to use a Swiss ball to strengthen your core and cut your abs. From planks to presses, kickbacks to squats, a Swiss ball is a fantastic and underated—and relatively inexpensive—gym tool.
Reviewers rave about its sturdiness and build quality. And it comes with its own air pump, so you can adjust the tension yourself.
PROS:
-Quality materials
-Versatile and underrated workout tool that improves balance as well as strength.
CONS:
-It only works if you use it!
Get It: Pick up the Gold's Gym Body Ball ($13) at Walmart