The 9 Best Budget-friendly Ab Machines You Can Buy

Best Tower GET IT!

Ancheer Adjustable Power Tower

Why We Love It: Value! Originally listed for $400, this tower is now on sale for $129.

You can do a wide variety of different types of exercises including pull/chin-ups, dips, hanging leg raises, sit-ups, crunches, and many more with this multi-use station. The chin-up bar adjusts to multiple hand-grip positions, too, for more targeted workouts.

If you’re looking for a solid home gym, equipment that won’t break the bank and doesn’t extend very far from the wall, this Ancheer Power Tower is the answer.

PROS:

-Excellent value and affordability; easy set-up.

-Multiple areas get targeted from a variety of workouts and exercises.

CONS:

-Secure the top to the wall for a more secure base.

Get It: Save $271 on the Ancheer Adjustable Power Tower ($129, was $400) at Walmart