The Best Anti-chafing Athletic Underwear for Athletes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content
When you’re crushing a HIIT workout or pushing yourself to get through one last mile on your nightly run or ride, there’s only one thing that can stop you: chafing. Don’t laugh: It’s a common problem with active guys. Tighty-whities just don’t cut it when we’re working hard. Our boys need support and protection down there, it’s true. But they also need to breathe. What’s the best anti-chafing underwear you can buy? We’ve chosen nine candidates who qualify.
From synthetic fabrics that utilize modern technology to all-natural materials that make use of the best stuff found in nature to keep you cool and dry, here are our favorite pairs of athletic underwear that don’t chafe:
-
Adidas Sport Performance Athletic Boxer Briefs
-
Smartwool Merino 150 Boxer Briefs
-
Saxx Quest 2.0 Boxer Briefs
-
Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sonic Compression Shorts
-
Icebreaker Anatomica Boxer Briefs
-
Tommy John Cool Cotton Trunks
-
ExOfficio Give-N-Go Boxer Briefs
-
Champion Powerflex Compression Shorts
-
Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs
When looking for athletic underwear that doesn’t chafe, there are three main fabrics to consider:
Cotton
Cotton is the original because of its softness and comfort. And it’s still the most affordable. But not all cotton is created equal. Your best bet is to look for pima cotton, which dries more quickly than regular cotton.
Synthetic
Synthetic fabrics are all the rage in performance apparel. Modern technology has provided us with quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and anti-odor synthetics that stretch and retain their shape. Those are all great qualities—but some of us still prefer the feel of cotton. To each his own. But know this: Like most tech, when it comes to synthetic fabrics and the companies that make them you definitely get what you pay for. Don’t skimp.
Wool
Wool has natural breathability and anti-odor capabilities. It also manages moisture and regulates temperature. Look for high-quality merino wool for its warmth, soft feel, itch-free comfort and natural resistance to odors. many companies are blending merino wool with synthetic fabrics for performance material with a natural feel.
No matter which material you prefer, you’re shopping for, key features to consider are a moisture-wicking, non-roll waistband, flat seams, anti-chafe, and breathability.
Here are nine of the best pairs anti-chafing athletic underwear you can buy.