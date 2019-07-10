The Best Anti-chafing Athletic Underwear for Athletes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When looking for athletic underwear that doesn’t chafe, there are three main fabrics to consider:

Cotton

Cotton is the original because of its softness and comfort. And it’s still the most affordable. But not all cotton is created equal. Your best bet is to look for pima cotton, which dries more quickly than regular cotton.

Synthetic

Synthetic fabrics are all the rage in performance apparel. Modern technology has provided us with quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and anti-odor synthetics that stretch and retain their shape. Those are all great qualities—but some of us still prefer the feel of cotton. To each his own. But know this: Like most tech, when it comes to synthetic fabrics and the companies that make them you definitely get what you pay for. Don’t skimp.

Wool

Wool has natural breathability and anti-odor capabilities. It also manages moisture and regulates temperature. Look for high-quality merino wool for its warmth, soft feel, itch-free comfort and natural resistance to odors. many companies are blending merino wool with synthetic fabrics for performance material with a natural feel.

No matter which material you prefer, you’re shopping for, key features to consider are a moisture-wicking, non-roll waistband, flat seams, anti-chafe, and breathability.

Here are nine of the best pairs anti-chafing athletic underwear you can buy.