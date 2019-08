4. Under Armour HeatGear Sonic Compression Short GET IT!

Under Armour practically invented performance/compression apparel. This latest UA version offers compression plus extreme comfort for all-day wear. Ultra-soft and smooth fabric with four-way stretch that allows greater mobility while it wicks sweat away from the body, keeping you cooler and drier.

Get It: Pick up Under Armour HeatGear Sonic Compression Short (from $17) at Amazon