9. Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs GET IT!

These cotton boxer briefs are made with a mesh fly that provides ventilation and support right where you need it. With no-ride up legs and strategically placed breathable mesh, each pair features dual defense technology, designed to keep you dry and fresh.

Get It: Pick up Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs (from $20/4 pack) at Amazon

Check out all the products and gear we’ve selected for Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

The 10 Best Pairs of Men’s Athletic Underwear

The 7 Best Soaps for Athletic Men

This Performance Apparel Uses Space Innovation for the Most High-Tech Workout Ever