Best Appetite Suppressants to Control Hunger [2021 Update]

A healthy and vigorous appetite is good to keep the body fed always. However, you might need to suppress your appetite because of different reasons. For example, if you are working on your weight and want to lose some weight, you might want to reduce your appetite.

Some people opt for dieting and fasting as a strategy to get their appetite tamed, but in most cases, it doesn’t work. Food cravings and an increased appetite frustrate your effort put in working out and trying to lose some weight.

You can use some of the best appetite suppressants to help reduce your appetite and keep you away from snacks until it’s time to have a proper meal.

We know that the market is full of products that act as appetite suppressants. We have come up with this review as a guide to get the best appetite suppressant supplements.

They are effective and are made with 100% natural ingredients, making them safe for use as they have no side effects. Other plant-based ingredients added to the supplements also come with benefits to the body.

5 Best Appetite Suppressant Pills On The Market

Appetite Suppressants are prepared to reduce cravings and subside hunger feelings. We will look at five different brands that we consider the best and the most effective in the market today.

These are:

PhenQ – High-Quality & Top-Rated

Instant Knockout – Best for Men

Leanbean – Best for Women

Phen24 – Increases Metabolism



Zotrim – Natural Hunger Control Pills

In this review, we look at each one of the supplements closely and explain how they are made, how they are used, and all other details about each product.

Brand Overview

Wolfson Berg Limited manufactures this premium product for anyone who wants to suppress food cravings and burn body fats while boosting energy and overall body feeling.

It’s made with a high-quality formula to give excellent results and give you that desired body size. It also blocks fat production so that you don’t keep gaining weight.

PhenQ’s Ingredients are all-natural and safe for use, even by Vegans. The choice of ingredients is backed by in-depth research on each of them to ensure that they are effective and safe for use.

Pros

Using PhenQ comes with lots of benefits. Some of them include:

Loss of accumulated body fats – PhenQ is primarily made for weight loss purposes, and so most of its Ingredients are geared towards that goal. While using PhenQ for suppressing your appetite, you also get to lose some unwanted fats and get healthier. That’s why we also mentioned it in our best fat burner article.

Suppressed Appetite – Ingredients in PhenQ help reduce cravings and keep you feeling full for a long time.

Boost your Energy – Ingredients such as Caffeine keep you alert and active by boosting your energy levels. When you suppress your appetite, you deny the body the opportunity to get refreshed.

Improve your mood – PhenQ has mood-lifting properties to keep you bright and in a good mood even as your body sheds some weight.

Vegan-friendly – The natural ingredients used to make PhenQ make it suitable for everyone, including Vegans.

Ingredients

Capsimax Powde r – A blend of four ingredients; piperine, Niacin, capsicum, and Caffeine. The thermogenesis properties of these ingredients cause the body to release more heat as the body burns stored body fats.

Chromium Picolinate – This particular ingredient curbs cravings for sugar and other carbs. It increases the absorption of sugar into the blood cells and keeps you feeling full and satisfied.

Caffeine – It’s a stimulant that keeps the body active and helps to reduce hunger feelings. It’s added in most energy drinks and weight loss supplements because of its ability to keep the body alert and less tired.

Nopal cactus fiber – We know that consuming foods with fiber keeps you full longer because the stomach takes longer to digest the fiber. Nopal cactus fiber is no different, as it gives you a general feeling of fullness and thus, helping to suppress appetite.

L-Carnitine Fumarate – This amino acid stimulates the body to utilize the fats stored in the body, and therefore you don’t feel hungry. Although it’s an amino acid in the body, in this case, it’s produced synthetically and added to PhenQ to supplement the one in the body.

How PhenQ Works?

It’s simple. It works effectively by stimulating the body to generate heat through a process known as thermogenesis. The heat generated helps the body in burning stored fats.

PhenQ has ingredients like Nopal cactus fiber, Caffeine, and Chromium Picolinate that help suppress appetite and keep you feeling full for longer. When you don’t feel hungry, you can stick to your dieting plan and get results.

PhenQ works by employing five different targeting strategies on the fats. It focuses on burning fats by increasing metabolism and through thermogenic activities. It also stops fat production by preventing the formation of new fat cells from storing fat.

Suppressing appetite is important so as to prevent overeating and reduce carb intake. It’s possible that the body will feel weak after these changes, but PhenQ appetite suppressants boosts overall body energy and, consequently, influences your general mood. An energized body and a good mood are the key to consistent and hassle-free weight loss.

Dosage

Take one pill of PhenQ with your breakfast in the morning and another with your lunch. The manufacturer highlights that the Caffeine used is Anhydrous Caffeine, which is a high concentration of Caffeine. This high concentration can tamper with the user’s sleeping routine, and that’s why PhenQ should not be taken after 3 pm.

It’s crucial to stick to the dosage recommended so that you can reduce the risks of developing a caffeine dependency after consuming in high doses.

When using PhenQ, it’s necessary to check with your doctor if it interacts with other Medicine that you might be taking. If so, you can wait before using PhenQ. If you are on medication, you’ll need to boost your appetite and eat well.

Where to Shop?

PhenQ is sold online on the product’s official website. One bottle of PhenQ contains 60 pills to last you a month because you take two daily.

One bottle costs $69.95. If you buy two bottles at once, you’ll pay $139.90 and get one bottle free. You can choose to buy three bottles at once at $189 and get two bottles free and a free Advana Cleanse. The more you buy, the higher the discount.

You’ll also get a 20% off coupon on the flash sale offer on their website. You can order now and get the product delivered to you right where you are.

#2. Instant Knockout – Best For Men

Brand Overview

This product is highly thermogenic, and it works best to help cut out body weight. It’s a combination of powerful ingredients to help you burn those stubborn fats, tighten muscles, and most importantly, reduce appetite significantly.

If your appetite has made you a slave, you can liberate yourself with the effective Instant Knockout supplement. You won’t need to do anything like starving yourself or fasting to get results. The ingredients are of high quality, handpicked, and well-researched to give you the best there is in the market.

Pros

Improved metabolism – It contains many thermogenic ingredients that are responsible for increasing the metabolic rate in the body to burn more fats and thus, reduce weight.

Suppressed Appetite – It does this by redirecting the body’s desire for more food to using fats that are already in the body.

Boosted energy – The manufacturer made it with power in mind to give more energy to athletes and bodybuilders during their workouts.

100% Natural Ingredients – You don’t have to worry about taking chemicals into your body because all the ingredients used to make Instant Knockout are all-natural.

Ingredients

Green Tea Extract – It’s a full package of bioactive polyphenols (catechins) that boost caffeine activity in the body and give you enough power for the workout.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds – contains Vitamins A, C & B6 and capsaicin to manage carb storage in the body. Its thermogenic properties boost energy and improve fat oxidation in the body.

Glucomannan – It’s a natural fiber of the konjac plant that helps manage your appetite and reduce cravings. While reducing appetite, this ingredient improves metabolism in the body and kills off fat-storing triggers.

Caffeine Anhydrous – Caffeine is known for its ability to keep the body alert and the mind focused and ready to handle different tasks. Its ability to reduce fatigue allows you to follow through with your workout sessions without getting exhausted.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) – it’s a key ingredient that helps other ingredients achieve their goals. It boosts the absorption of amino acids in the body for building muscle. It also helps control diet by suppressing appetite and also helps in synthesizing energy in the body.

Vitamin B12 – It’s another vitamin that boosts the effectiveness of other ingredients in the body by improving digestion and maximizing protein synthesis. It also suppresses appetite as you can stay longer without feeling hungry.

GFT Chromium – It helps your body to control insulin, increase metabolism, and also it reduces food cravings. Even though it’s a trace nutrient, its effect on the body is evident.

Zinc – It boosts the hormone testosterone, which is responsible for increasing protein synthesis in the body. Zinc also plays a role in improving glucose metabolism and managing fat levels in the blood.

Piperine – It is a thermogenic and bioactive chemical that helps in metabolism. It also improves digestion and suppresses the formation of new fat cells.

Green Coffee Bean – contains chlorogenic acid that reduces cravings and suppresses appetite by slowing down the rate of fat absorption. This action reduces cholesterol and boosts the health of the body.

How Instant Knockout Works?

It employs a three-step technique to achieve its goal fully. The first is to boost the body’s metabolic rate using natural ingredients. The body burns more fat than it would under normal circumstances, even when you are just sitting watching TV.

The next step is to keep the fat levels low by not adding more fat by suppressing appetite and reducing food cravings. If you don’t feel hungry, you won’t go looking for food.

Finally, it boosts energy levels to keep the body active even with intense fat burning and reduced food intake. That’s why you shouldn’t just sit around when using Instant Knockout, but rather do some exercises or just take a walk around the park.

Dosage

The manufacturer recommends that you take four capsules in a day. You can distribute the pills however you please so that they can get your schedule.

You don’t have to keep exercising while taking Instant Knockout because it will still be efficient even when you are just lazing around. However, it wouldn’t hurt to put some little effort and stroll around to utilize the energy released from the increased metabolism.

Where to Shop?

Instant Knockout is available on their official website at a fair price. One bottle of Instant Knockout is packed to contain capsules enough for a whole month and costs about $59.

If you buy two bottles, you get free shipping (in the US & UK only), and if you buy three bottles, you get another bottle free and free shipping worldwide.

Once you make a purchase order, the dispatch takes place immediately, and there are no recurring charges. This process is kept discreet, and your order is packed in plain packaging. Payments made on the website are secure, and so you can shop with peace of mind.

Their return policy allows for returns within 30 days in the US and 14 days in the UK and worldwide. Refunds apply to unopened items only, excluding the shipping and handling fee. The company replaces faulty products, but you’ll need to send a picture of the broken or altered item and a description of the product to their support email address.

#3. Leanbean – Best For Women

Brand Overview

Who doesn’t want to lose weight with the least effort? Almost everyone does. Typically, when we talk about losing weight with the help of pills, the thought that pops up in our mind is that “those must be steroids and stimulants.”

So, let me break it to you that the Leanbean is not one of them! It is a 100% natural and stimulant-free formula made from organic ingredients. Being vegan-friendly is yet another plus point.

The product is particularly formulated for women, made up of healthy ingredients such as raspberry ketones, vitamin B6 and B12, black pepper, chromium, green coffee, etc. The ingredients of the product are discussed in detail below.

Pros

The product is 100% natural – which means that it contains no steroids or chemicals.

It is vegan-friendly.

It is free from stimulants or any harmful chemicals – you don’t have to worry about the harmful after-effects.

It is considered to be the best weight loss pills for women.

It contains potent ingredients – like turmeric powder, raspberry ketones, green coffee, etc.

Leanbean has no side effects since it is organic.

It not only helps you reduce weight but also tones your body – besides helping you get rid of body fat; it also brings you in shape.

It boosts metabolism – boosted metabolism leads to faster burning of fats naturally.

Ingredients

Vitamin B6 or pyridoxine boosts metabolism and promotes the production of red blood cells. This vitamin is needed for producing neurotransmitters that balance and control our emotions and various hormones such as dopamine and serotonin. Both of these hormones play a role in maintaining our mood.

Next comes Vitamin B12 . It is known for preventing a condition known as megaloblastic anemia by promoting the formation of normal red blood cells. It is vital for pregnant women as it may lower the risk of congenital disabilities in the newly born. Deficiency of Vitamin B12 can lead to a bone condition known as osteoporosis.

Chromium is thought to balance blood glucose levels by improving the sensitivity of insulin. This might prove helpful for people dealing with type 2 diabetes.

Turmeric Powder is best known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It may contribute to treating severe conditions like arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, or pancreatitis. Turmeric may also prevent some cancers. You may also use it to treat your skin problems.

Black Pepper is said to be a powerful antioxidant. It prevents your cells from getting damaged because of the red blood cells. It may also help in balancing blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Black pepper may also lessen appetite.

Raspberry Ketones may effectively reduce appetite and boost metabolism. In this way, they can be helpful in dealing with obesity.

Green coffee is yet another ingredient of Leanbean fat burner that is thought to have weight-reducing properties.

Acai Berries are a rich source of antioxidants. They are also thought to promote the function of the brain.

Cayenne Pepper also possesses properties for lowering hunger and promoting metabolism. Both of these functions work to reduce weight.

Garcinia Cambogia works by inhibiting the storage of fat and reducing hunger.

Glucomannan is a dietary fiber, makes you feel like your stomach is full and you don’t need to eat. In this way, your appetite is lowered. So, the less you eat, the less fat gets stored.

How Leanbean Fat Burner Works?

Leanbean works on the principle of controlling your hunger and boosting metabolism. The question that arises here is how does Leanbean do that? Well, it does so with the help of the ingredients it contains.

As discussed above in detail, Leanbean contains garcinia Cambogia, glucomannan, raspberry ketones, cayenne pepper, etc., which aids in lowering hunger. On the other hand, elements such as turmeric powder play their role by boosting metabolism. The boosted metabolism makes the fats burn faster.

Another way the products work to decrease weight is to limit the fat absorption into the body cells during digestion.

Dosage

For best results, you are advised to take six tablets a day. 2 tablets thirty minutes before each meal, three times a day. You can have two before your breakfast, two before your lunch, and two before your dinner. Also, it is better to set a proper schedule and not just take them when you remember.

The next question that might arise in your mind is for how long should you take the Leanbean? The simple answer to that is, stop when you have achieved your goal.

You may continue to take the supplement for as long as you want since it has no side effects and it’s organic. But, in case you have a particular medical condition or are already taking any medication, you’re advised to consult your doctor before you start taking Leanbean.

Where to Shop?

Amazon’s discounts and deals might tempt you to buy the product from there, but it is always better to buy any supplement from the original website. There’s no guarantee that the product is original if you buy it from somewhere other than the official website

The official website also has a deal that offers one and two-month supplies and a deal called “the bikini body bundle deal” that offers three bottles containing 180 capsules each, with one bottle absolutely free. Also, there are no shipping charges for the bikini body deal and the two-month supply deal.

They ship their products worldwide which is yet another great thing about the brand. Usually, they send you a tracking number within the first two days. This way you can keep track of your order without any problem.

The company also offers a refund within the first 90 days, so; if you have not experienced positive results, you’ll get your hard-earned money back!

#4. Phen24 – Increases Metabolism

Brand Overview

You might feel like you’ve tried everything to get rid of those extra calories, but that’s not the case if you don’t know about Phen24 yet. This product has kindled a ray of hope among people who thought that getting in shape is nearly impossible for them.

Phen24 lets you achieve your desired goals without any side effects. The product is not only confined to help you lose weight, but it also helps you maintain good health overall.

Its 100% natural, clinically tested, and organic ingredients help you eliminate unwanted fats without following a strict diet plan or tedious workout.

Pros

Natural product – free of harmful chemicals.

Free shipping – no shipping fee is charged.

Promotes overall body health – it not only focuses on lowering body weight, but it also takes care of your overall health by boosting your immune system and making you calm.

Doesn’t require heavy workouts to show results.

You don’t have to follow a strict diet plan to get the best results.

Ingredients – Day Capsules

Guarana Extract is rich in elements containing properties of antioxidants like tannins, Caffeine, saponins, theobromine, etc. It may improve your overall health and aid in losing weight.

Caffeine – along with boosting your energy levels-may also promote weight loss as it promotes metabolism. Caffeine may also make you feel more active. It might prove itself helpful in lowering appetite.

Cayenne Powder suppresses appetite and helps you shed off extra calories. It may also boost metabolism.

Manganese performs a very important function as we all are well aware that it is the accumulation of carbs and fats in our body cells that leads to obesity. So, if we find a way to cut down their accumulation, we might be able to control obesity. Manganese does this job for us. It metabolizes carbohydrates and fats and prevents them from becoming a part of our body.

Phenylalanine is basically an essential amino acid that facilitates weight loss by releasing a hormone called cholecystokinin. This hormone gives a signal to the brain stating that you don’t need to eat anymore, this ultimately makes you feel like your stomach is full, and you don’t need to eat unnecessarily.

Zinc Citrate, when it works with vitamin b6, it promotes the production of enzymes of the pancreas. The pancreas uses these enzymes to carry out the process of digestion.

Ingredients – Night Capsules

Vitamin B6 performs a very important function of converting food into energy. This is vital to promote weight loss.

Vitamin C , also known as ascorbic acid, performs a number of important functions. It promotes overall body health by making our immune system strong.

Molybdenum keeps you healthy by preventing toxic materials from getting build up in the body.

Chromium Picolinate might help you in your weight loss journey by lowering your appetite. It may also help in keeping your blood sugar levels balanced.

Hops Extract might prove itself helpful in treating insomnia. This is the reason why it is a part of the night capsules.

Green Tea Extract promotes the fat burning process and thus proves itself helpful for weight loss.

Calcium D-pantothenate might boost brain functions, make your memory better and build stamina.

How Does Phen24 Work?

This supplement is meant for enhancing the metabolic rates during the whole day and the sleeping hours of the night. When you are at work and in constant movement in the daytime, you feel that your metabolic rates are increasing.

It is because of the utilization of the nutrients being consumed for generating energy in your body. You need calories in proportion to the energy you need to consume.

The purpose of daytime capsules is to boost metabolism in your body, promoting thermogenesis. Contrary to the daytime bodily movements, at night, when you are not involved in any physical activity, your body’s metabolism slows down.

Phen24 just helps the fundamental functions to work like the digestive system, breathing, cellular production, and the circulation of blood.

The nighttime formula aims to diminish the levels of cortisol to produce a soothing effect on your self- calmness and relaxation. It also controls your desire for sugar.

Dosage

The package includes two bottles of capsules. One is named daytime capsules, and the other nighttime capsules. The bottle of daytime capsules contains 30 capsules, and the bottle of nighttime contains double the amount, i.e., 60 capsules.

According to the manufacturer, you should have one daytime capsule daily before your breakfast. The nighttime capsules should be taken two at a time, ideally 15 minutes before your dinner.

To get benefit to the maximum extent, one should at least use the product for 60 days or two months without any break. Don’t forget, consistency is the key.

Where to Shop?

The best option is to buy the capsules from the official website of Phen24 as they offer amazing discounts and deals.

Also, in case you are not satisfied with your purchase, you can contact them directly and claim your refund. In order to get a refund, you’ll have to send the empty bottle back to the company.

Also, they charge no shipping fee on their orders!

#5. Zotrim – Natural Hunger Control Pills

Brand Overview

Zotrim product is considered the best herbal appetite suppressant for women. It’s manufactured by Wolfson Berg Limited and marketed as a weight loss product.

The natural ingredients present in this product increases its effectiveness and guarantees safety to the users. This claim is supported by clinical studies and results showing its effectiveness. Research shows that Zotrim is the best and most proven weight management product in the market today.

It has an invigorating effect on the body, keeps it active, and burns more calories. Zotrim’s unique formula helps you tame bad habits like eating junk and overeating.

Pros

Suppresses frequent hunger feelings – It works perfectly to keep you feeling full and is ideal for an undetectable on-the-job routine.

Reduces Cravings – You probably would want to grab a bite in-between mealtime, but with Zotrim, these cravings go away, and you end up eating less by the end of the day.

Boosts energy – The amounts of Caffeine and the Yerba Mate Leaf Extract keeps the body active and rejuvenated. You cannot have a down-time with Zotrim.

Improves exercise results – Zotrim helps the body to respond better to exercise and also provides enough exercise for more exercise.

Guaranteed Results – Zotrim works effectively and produces excellent results, whether you go on a diet or not. After some time of using Zotrim, you’re able to notice a change in your weight.

Ingredients

Yerba Mate Leaf Extract – Yerba Mate, when used in teas, reduces fatigue, promotes health, and to reduce weight. It’s integrated into Zotrim so that it can play a role in boosting energy levels and suppressing appetite.

Guarana Extract – Guarana is a powerful stimulant, containing four times more Caffeine than the amount found in coffee beans.

Damiana Leaf Extract – it is a natural aphrodisiac with the ability to increase the body’s activity levels and gently enhance your mood.

Vitamin B3 – It’s also called Niacin. It’s known for its ability to lower cholesterol levels in the body and improve brain function.

Vitamin B6 – It helps to convert stored body fats into usable energy, as well as reduce hunger feelings and cravings.

Caffeine – it’s a great stimulant to keep you active even after going for some time without food. Caffeine is a good appetite-suppressant as it keeps you satisfied for a long time.

How Does Zotrim Work?

Zotrim’s formula is powerful and proven to work fast to suppress appetite and control cravings. The plant-based ingredients ensure that you can control your appetite safely and naturally.

Each of the ingredients plays a specific role. For example, the damiana Leaf helps keep your mood elevated even though the body is undergoing stress-induced by appetite-suppressing supplements.

Vitamin B6 and B3 work together to stimulate the body to utilize stored fats instead of demanding more food. This mechanism reduces appetite while keeping the body energized.

Dosage

To use Zotrim effectively, take two or three tabs with water in the morning before breakfast, before lunch, and before your evening meal.

It has high caffeine content, which might consequently affect your sleeping pattern, especially if taken in the afternoon and evening hours. You can scale down the dosage as your appetite continues to reduce.

Before starting this supplement, you must consult your doctor on the possible side effects and drug interactions. The ingredients used to make this product are highly potent, and the frequency of dosage is also high.

Where to Shop?

Zotrim is sold online on the official website, and you can purchase it from any part of the world.

It’s packaged in doses enough for one month, and you can buy in bulk or as a single package. The 30-day pack goes for $59.99, while the 2-month package goes for $119.98 and comes with one additional pack. The 3-months supply costs $179.97 and comes with added two months packages.

The company offers a 20% off coupon on all the products on the “Order Now” page. You can access it to get your coupon code.

Delivery for all products is fast and free to all its customers worldwide. There’s a 100% money-back guarantee for all purchases of more than a month’s products within 100 days of purchase.

The company is keen on following Covid-19 protocols to ensure that all their customers are safe from the virus. That is why they offer delivery services that are non-contact, and the products are simply dropped off.

Factors Considered in Choosing These Appetite Suppressing Products

The process of choosing the best appetite suppressant supplements in the market today was quite a difficult one. It’s obvious that many companies have come up and are all producing products for suppressing appetite.

Some use quality ingredients, while others use substandard ingredients that can harm the body.

That is why our consideration focused on the ingredients available in some of these products.

The key ingredients that you should look out for in an effective appetite suppressant are:

Dietary fiber

Vitamin B complex

Capsaicin

Caffeine

Chromium

If a product contains even one of these ingredients, then that product can be considered effective.

How to use Appetite Suppressants: Beginner Friendly

Are you planning to tame your appetite to help reduce weight? Or do you feel that you eat a lot, and you need to adopt a healthy lifestyle?

You can try out an appetite-suppressant and get your desired results. But how do you know which one is good for you, and how do you start using one?

In this review article, we have listed our top five choices for a quality appetite-suppressant. You can take time to look at the ingredients and how it works and determine which one would be best for you.

Some of the ingredients used in making these products may possess allergic properties. You must check through the ingredients and ascertain that they are safe for you to use without any reactions.

If you are on another type of medication, for example, high blood pressure medication, it’s important that you consult with your doctor before starting on any appetite-suppressing supplements. This is because some of the ingredients in them can interact with your medication and alter their effectiveness.

Most genuine manufacturers always attach a guide on how you can use their products to achieve maximum results. It’s recommended that you follow through with that guide, even though some of these products have very minimal side effects.

As a beginner, you might want to start using an appetite-suppressant in small doses, as you monitor how your body responds to it. You can gradually increase or decrease the dosage with time as you fine-tune for better results.

In Conclusion: Which Appetite Suppressant Pills Should You Buy?

When it comes to your health, only you can decide on what is the best appetite suppressant pills for you. From our list, PhenQ and Instant Knockout are the best and give faster results. That doesn’t mean that others are not as good.

Remember to first consult your doctor before making a decision on which appetite-suppressant is best for you. Even though most of them do not require a prescription, there are other factors you might want to counter-check with your doctor before you start on any supplement.

