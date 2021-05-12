The 5 Best BCAA Powders Of 2021 Thoroughly Reviewed

Branched-chain amino acids or BCAAs are very beneficial for those looking to improve their performance.

They’re capable of increasing muscle growth, preventing muscle wastage, and reducing both soreness & fatigue. They’ll also help with speeding up recovery.

The wide variety of benefits are supported by plenty of clinical research and scientific data.

Plenty of reasons why you should add a BCAA supplement to your routine. But, finding the best product for you can get quite challenging if you don’t know what to look for.

Since branched-chain amino acids are highly effective, the demand for these supplements has exploded.

That means that there are literally hundreds of different options out there, with every product having its own unique set of ingredients.

We’ve gone through the process of testing the majority of the BCAA supplements out on the market . This article will show you what we believe to be the best options available.

The 5 Best BCAA Supplements Of 2021

There’s a lot of criteria we have taken into consideration to put together this top list.

The criteria we’ve looked at are the amount of branched-chain amino acids, other ingredients, taste, pricing, and user experiences.

Here are the 5 Best BCAA supplements of 2021:

Huge BCAA – Top Rated & Most Stacked
Xtend Elite BCAA Powder
Alpha Amino
JYM BCAA
BCAA5000

Time to show you what each of these products has to offer, make sure to keep reading!

#1. Huge BCAA

Product Overview:

Out of all the different products we’ve tried, Huge BCAA by Huge Nutrition came out on top as we found it to be the best BCAA supplement in 2021.

The formula is advanced, meaning not only does it contain the most amount of branched-chain amino acids, but there’s also a lot of other key ingredients in it.

As an athlete, this supplement will carry you through heavy and intense workouts. It’ll make sure you’re able to push on for longer and keeps you hydrated. It can also help with speeding up muscle growth & recovery.

Pros:

One scoop of Huge BCAA contains almost 15 grams of amino acids.

It has 8 grams of branched-chain amino acids at the scientifically backed 2:1:1 ratio.

Enhance your workout performance and intensity.

It holds electrolytes to keep you hydrated during workouts.

The taste of this product is excellent.

Users notice a decrease in muscle soreness and fatigue.

Huge BCAA has hundreds of positive user reviews.

Excellent product for muscle recovery and growth.

Zero calories per serving.

Cons:

It is only available through the Huge Nutrition website.

It comes in just two flavors.

Flavors:

This product comes in two flavors which are Kiwi Blueberry and Bomb Popsicle. We’ve tried both, and while they’re unique flavors you don’t come across that often, they taste great.

Not overly sweet, and we’ve genuinely enjoyed drinking it during our training sessions.

Plus, we’ve already heard rumors about new flavors being added shortly. But in the meantime, you won’t be disappointed by either of the two.

Price:

One bottle of Huge BCAA contains 25 servings and costs $39.99. That works out to about $1,6 per serving, which we find very acceptable considering one scoop holds nearly 15 grams of amino acids.

Pricewise, the product is far above average, but you have to keep in mind that it’s absolutely loaded compared to the rest.

It’s worth mentioning that if you sign up for the brands’ newsletter, you’ll get a 10% discount code that you can use on any product they have.

Conclusion:

Huge BCAA has taken the top spot on our list of best BCAA supplements because it scored the highest out of all products.

It contains a massive amount of amino acids and other key ingredients to maximize performance, recovery, and growth. And even more importantly, it tastes excellent, plus the pricing is fair.

You can get it directly from Huge Nutrition; click here to be taken to the official product page.

#2. Xtend Elite BCAA Powder

Product Overview:

Xtend Elite by Scivation is yet another excellent and well-balanced BCAA powder supplement. It’s a great option for those who also want to get an extra energy boost before training.

That’s because it has the addition of caffeine and Beta-Alanine, two highly effective ingredients. Besides that, it contains plenty of electrolytes to help you maintain a high intensity from start to finish.

Pros:

One serving holds 7 grams of branched-chain amino acids.

Xtend Elite has an electrolyte blend for hydration.

It doesn’t contain any calories, sugar, or carbs.

This supplement is available in multiple flavors.

It mixes well with water and dissolves completely.

Each serving contains 200mg of caffeine anhydrous for energy.

Cons:

Relatively expensive product at $39.99 per bottle.

It does not contain any EAAs.

Some people might not like the addition of caffeine.

Flavors:

Xtend Elite BCAA comes in four different flavors: Blue Raspberry Ice, Mango Madness, Strawberry Kiwi Splash, and Watermelon Explosion. Our team has tried just one flavor, which was Mango Madness, and it tasted great. We’re confident the others taste just as good, and you’ll be able to enjoy every one of them.

Price:

One tub of Xtend’s Elite holds 30 servings and is priced at $39.99. When we do the maths, that works out to roughly $1.33 a serving. Just as the first option, it’s slightly more expensive than most products you’ll come across.

Quality is something you pay for, and it’s the same way with supplements. The good and properly formulated products cost more because you’re getting a better-formulated product in return.

Conclusion:

Scivation’s Xtend Elite is a great choice for athletes looking for a reliable BCAA powder. It doesn’t just rely on amino acids, but it’s got plenty of other key ingredients to boost your workout performance.

It’s on the higher end of the price scale, but it’s a stacked product that is more than worth it, as we’ve said before.

#3. Alpha Amino

Product Overview:

Alpha Amino by Cellucor is a solid BCAA supplement that comes with many benefits. The most noticeable effects are maximized performance, recovery, and endurance.

Another key benefit of this product is that it helps replenish your body to make sure you can perform optimally during a workout.

You won’t have to worry about being dehydrated or depleted if you’re taking this supplement during intense sessions. Check out the pros and cons to learn more about whether this product is for you.

Pros:

Alpha Amino combines both BCAA and EAAs.

It uses the scientifically-backed 2:1:1 ratio for BCAAs.

Filled with quality electrolytes for hydration.

Helps replenish fluid balance without calories.

Includes Betaine Anhydrous for performance.

The taste of Alpha Amino is above average.

This product is sugar & calorie-free.

Cons:

For optimal effects, two scoops are recommended.

A moderate dosage of amino acids.

Flavors:

You can find Alpha Amino in several different flavors. A few examples of popular flavors are Fruit Punch, Icy Blue Razz, and Watermelon.

The flavor I’ve tried was Fruit punch, and I can confirm that it’s a solid and tasty flavor. It’s not overly sweet, and I found it to be just right. It’s also amazing to sip throughout the day on rest days.

Price:

Cellucor’s Alpha amino is available for $24.99 per 30-serving container. At $0,83 per serving, it’s one of the cheaper products we’re featuring in this article.

It holds fewer branched-chain amino acids than our first and second option, hence why it’s also slightly cheaper.

Conclusion:

Alpha Amino is a reliable BCAA supplement that stacks a modest amount of amino acids. You can reap the benefits of this product on both training and rest days.

At one serving, it’s relatively cheap. However, experienced users will most likely require two servings, meaning the price will double and increase significantly. Nonetheless, it’s still a great and reliable option.

#4. JYM BCAAs

Product Overview:

JYM Supplement Science also has a properly formulated BCAA supplement that is both effective and tastes great.

This supplement contains 3 grams of L-Leucine, 1.5 grams Isoleucine, and 1.5 grams of L-Valine per serving. That’s the scientific 2:1:1 ratio you should be looking for in these products.

But it doesn’t contain any other ingredients besides the ones we just mentioned. That makes it a pretty straightforward product; go over the pros and cons of this product to learn if it suits your goals.

Pros:

Increase muscle protein synthesis with the help of BCAAs.

Provides you with clean energy and reduces fatigue.

6000mg of branched-chain amino acids at a 2:1:1 ratio.

Great mixability and dissolves completely.

Formulated to minimize muscle breakdown.

No artificial color or dyes.

Cons:

Just two flavors available.

No electrolytes or other performance-enhancing ingredients.

Flavors:

Right now, you’re able to get this product in Peach rings and Green Apple Candy. It was a no-brainer to go with Peach rings as a peach-lover, and I definitely was surprised by how good it tasted.

As with the other products we’ve featured, we had no issues with downing our serving of JYM while working out!

Price:

JYM’s BCAA supplement comes in a 40-serving container which costs $24.99. That means for one serving, you’ll be paying roughly $0,62.

It’s a reasonable price for sure, but all you’re getting is 6 grams of BCAAs – no additional ingredients. That’s something to keep in mind, especially if you’re someone that trains intensively; it’s crucial to have electrolytes and such in there.

Conclusion:

This product contains the essentials, meaning that it can provide you with a wide variety of benefits as an athlete. We would have loved to see some additional ingredients in there, but it’s still a solid choice.

The pricing is on point, and you’ll genuinely enjoy drinking this product when training.

#5. BCAA5000

Product Overview:

This BCAA supplement is different from the other products we’ve featured, as it comes in capsules instead of powder.

The formula is simple and straightforward; each serving gives you 5000mg of BCAAs to help with growth, recovery, and the rest.

They’re easy and convenient when you’re on the road and want to make sure you’re getting in plenty of amino acids.

Pros:

These capsules help support muscle growth and recovery.

BCAA500 comes in convenient capsules.

Speed up muscle recovery.

Easy to take while you’re traveling or on the road.

Fast absorption for immediate effects.

Cons:

You have to take 8 capsules which is quite a lot.

The serving size only provides 5 grams of BCAAs.

Price:

A bottle of Evlution Nutrition’s BCAA5000 is $17.99. It holds a total of 240 capsules, and at 8-capsules per serving, it’s going to last you 30 days.

That comes down to $0,60 per serving of 8 capsules. The cheapest option, but it’s only 5 grams of branched-chain amino acids in there.

That’s a moderate amount, plus there aren’t any other ingredients to help with hydration, for example.

Conclusion:

These BCAA capsules by Evlution Nutrition are filled with high-quality branched-chain amino acids. They’re going to help with optimizing many aspects of your performance.

The serving size is pretty hefty, so if you’re not a fan of taking many capsules, it’s probably a good idea to check out our other options.

Should You Use A BCAA Supplement?

If you’ve made it this far into the article, you’ll know that there are quite a few things that a BCAA supplement has to offer.

Many of you will want to know if you should starting using one of these products. We only recommend taking them if you’re serious about putting reaching your goal physique.

Because if you’ve got goals to reach, you’re going to need all the help you can get.

If that’s the case and you’ve got both your training and nutrition dialed in, you should consider adding a BCAA supplement.

Of course, don’t expect mind-blowing or drastic effects from taking these. Look at them as a bit of a bonus to make sure you’re performing, growing, and recovering optimally.

Don’t forget; it’s not a must to take these supplements or any kind of supplement for that matter. Diet and exercise are the two most important factors in reaching your fitness goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

#1. When should I take my BCAA supplement?

It’s recommended to take your BCAA supplement before, during, or shortly after your workout. On rest days, you can take them whenever you like.

As someone that trains several times per week, I take them while I’m working out because the product I use contains key ingredients such as electrolytes that help with hydration.

And then on days where I’m resting, I like to drink them in the morning with a meal.

#2. How Much BCAA do you need a day?

Of course, to reap the many benefits of branched-chain amino acids, you need to be taking the proper dosage.

Based on the latest scientific research, you’re going to want to consume anywhere between 10 to 20 grams of BCAAs per day. Keep in mind that you’ll also get in many amino acids by eating high protein food sources.

In our BCAA guide, we go more in-depth regarding the many benefits they have.

#3. Are BCAA supplements safe?

They’re safe since amino acids are also found in plenty of different food sources we eat daily. But, you shouldn’t overdo them – stick to the recommended serving size provided by the manufacturer.

If you have a preexisting medical condition, it’s crucial to discuss using a new supplement with your medical expert before consuming it.

#4. Can I stack BCAAs with other supplements?

If you’re looking to maximize your performance, it’s possible to stack them with other supplements. Many users choose to add in a pre-workout supplement to help them boost workout intensity even further.

#5. Do you really need supplement BCAAs?

They’re not a must since you’re able to get in many branched-chain amino acids by eating protein-rich foods.

If you struggle with getting in enough protein, it’s a good idea to supplement additional BCAAs to make sure your body has plenty to use.

If you train on an empty stomach or fast throughout the majority of the day, they’re a great way of helping with muscle preservation and reducing fatigue.

Conclusion

It’s safe to say that BCAAs are a staple supplement that should be included in every athlete’s supplement stash.

They come with numerous benefits, with the most prominent being accelerated muscle growth, faster recovery, and reduced soreness.

But, you’ll need to get yourself a good, stacked product that contains plenty of branched-chain amino acids.

We’ve shown you what we believe are the best BCAA supplements; here are the products we featured:

Huge BCAA – Editor's Choice & Top-Rated
Xtend Elite
Alpha Amino
JYM BCAAs
BCAA5000

Each product has its unique combination of ingredients and doses. Make sure to check out what they have to offer to find out if they fit your goals.

Remember, they’re supplements, and they shouldn’t replace a healthy and balanced diet.

