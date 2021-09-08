The Best Bed Bug Sprays

Safer 51703 Diatomaceous Earth-Bed Bug Flea, Ant, Crawling Insect Killer GET IT!

Don’t want to use a spray for whatever reason? Then you’ll want a powder like this one from Safer that you can disperse around the house. This powder is so effective that you can be without bed bugs in just 48 hours. Hard to argue with those results.

Best for: Powder

Get It: Pick up the Safer 51703 Diatomaceous Earth-Bed Bug Flea, Ant, Crawling Insect Killer ($13) at Amazon

