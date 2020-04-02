Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are better reasons to switch to a bidet—you know, hygiene and all. But with all the toilet paper hoarding going on, maybe it’s not such a bad idea to go ahead and pull the trigger right now. If you’ve ever thought about installing a bidet in your home, check out the selection of bidets on sale at Amazon.

It’s not as crazy as it sounds. Bidets are popular forms of post-poo hygiene all over the world; it’s only here in the US that people seem to think it’s an odd approach to the backside.

Amazon has dozens of DIY bidet kits that let you hook up a bum-cleaner to your existing toilet—no electricity or plumbing required. We’ve included five options below.

There’s something for everyone. If you just want a bum-washer, there are under-seat bidets that attach to any type of toilet. They’re great for personal hygiene—especially if some selfish jerk hoarded all the TP.

But if you’re the adventurous type who regularly muddies up his gear or a pet owner who enjoys bathing his furry friend, we’ve got options for you, too. These hand-held nozzles work great for cleaning up after you go. But they’re also handy for shampooing pets, cleaning litter boxes, or washing off muddy boots. Whatever you need a powerful stream of water for, these hand-held bidets on sale are ideal.

There’s even one that’s battery-powered and portable, so you can take it outside and wash the car, water the plants, etc. They’re super handy.

But they’re all a cinch to install, with no extra plumbing or electrical hook-up required. Anyone with typical hand tools should be able to set one up in minutes.

So don’t leave your personal hygiene up to the whim of the hoarders. Instead, check out this list of bidets on sale below. You might just find you like it.

