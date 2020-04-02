Luoov Electric Portable Bidet GET IT!

This handy portable water pump with a bidet head lets you wash up no matter where you are. It features a marine-grade waterproof pump with a built-in 2200mAH rechargeable battery, a 6-foot hose to reach any water container, sink, or bathtub, and a sprayer head. Use it anywhere on almost anything, for almost everything. Makes a great camping shower, too.

Get It: Pick up the Luoov Electric Portable Bidet ($46) at Amazon

See all the Daily Deals at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!