The 7 Best Body Measuring Tapes on Amazon

No matter if you’re trying to lose weight, gain muscle, or just tone up, accountability is the key to a successful fitness regimen. One way to do that is to measure your body—not just your stomach, but your arms and legs as well. This is particularly true for athletes and weightlifters. We scoured the internet for the best body measuring tape, and found that the Bagel Pie Smart Tape Measure is the Best Overall Body Tape Measure.

Regular tape measures are brittle things that don’t accurately measure circumference. Instead, you need a tape measure that will fit snugly and measure around, accurately. That’s why a body tape measure is so important. They’re made with softer, more pliable material than standard toolbox tape measures. And they’re designed to be used solo with one hand, so you can get an accurate reading in private.

Fabric tape measures are similar, but most aren’t designed for one-hand use. Measuring circumference with a tape measure designed to lay flat is a tricky balancing act that rarely results in an accurate measurement. A body tape measure is the way to go.

Composition > Weight

Studies have shown that weight alone does not provide an accurate picture of a person’s health. The distribution of fat on the body, such as the waist-to-hip ratio and body fat percentage, is a far more accurate accounting of what’s going on with your body. It’s also a much better gauge of the effectiveness of your fitness regimen. Measurements place more emphasis on body composition than weight. By keeping track of the progress in your body, you hold yourself accountable and build a sustainable diet and exercise plan.

Ever weigh yourself after a few weeks on a new regimen, but notice no improvement? Or worse, the scale creeps up instead of down? It makes you want to scream “What’s happening?!?” Well, the adage “muscle weighs more than fat” is there for a reason. A lifting program designed to gain mass simply isn’t going to result in weight loss. It’s doing you good—it’s just sometimes hard to tell where all that weight is coming from. With measurement tracking, you can see where this weight is distributed in the body.

Accountability is the key to any fitness regimen, and if you can track your progress from where you started to where you are, you can get a far clearer picture of where your fitness regimen is taking you. A body measuring tape will keep you on the right path toward crushing your fitness goals.

We chose the Pie by Bagel Labs Smart Tape Measure as our Best Overall because the digital device syncs with the fitness apps you already use. It even syncs with body fat scales. You can use this valuable info to track your progress over time—daily, weekly, monthly, even year-to-year.

What other Body Tape Measures did we like?

MyoTape Body Tape Measure and Fat Caliper Combo—this pairing of a standard (analog, if you will) body tape measure with a fat caliper provides a clearer picture of your body composition than a tape alone;

Care Touch Body Tape Measure—Smaller and more compact than some of the others, this tape fits neatly and easily into a pocket for on-the-go tracking. It’s perfect for runners who don’t want to carry a bunch of stuff around;

Reidea Body Tape Measure—Great for lifters because it looks a bit more manly than the rest, so you’ll have no problem pulling it out at the gym.

Check out our list of the Best Body Measuring Tapes below, and get on the right path to true fitness today.