Best Bargain Option GET IT!

WINTAPE

With one-hand functionality and push-button measuring, keeping tabs on the size of your waist has never been easier. At this price, you can afford to pick up a few of these.

PROS:

-Easy to use with one hand.

-More effective and accurate than a traditional wraparound tape.

CONS:

-Tape can get tangled but hey, you’ve got another hand free.

Get It: Pick up the WIN TAPE Body Tape Measure ($5) at Amazon