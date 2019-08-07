The 7 Best Body Measuring Tapes on Amazon

Best Digital Tape GET IT!

Healthometer

If you’re a weightlifter who wants to gain mass, a dieter with excess belly fat, or a gym rat looking to monitor your fitness, this digital measuring tape is a fantastic weight management tool. It stores your previous measurement, so you can track your progress in real time, every time.

But it’s great measuring tape all-around, too. Online shopper? Use it to get your clothing measurements. Home improvement? Redecorating? It can even measure space around the house or yard.

PROS:

-It can stretch up to 6 feet.

-5-year limited warranty.

CONS:

-Replacement batteries can be hard to find, but are available at Amazon.

Get It: Pick up the Healthometer ($17) at Amazon