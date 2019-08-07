The 7 Best Body Measuring Tapes on Amazon

Best for Accuracy GET IT!

MyoTape Body Tape Measure and Fat Caliper Combo

Used in concert, this measuring tape and caliper combo provides the most accurate measurement of not just body circumference but also body fat. Use the tape for wrapping around and measuring your belly, arms, and chest; combine that with the fat caliper to gauge your “spare tire.”

The resulting measurements will help you track your weight loss and muscle growth, and help you crush your fitness goals.

PROS:

-This pair gets a far better user rating than the MyoTape tapes alone.

-Two measurements are always better than one.

CONS:

-Takes a bit of finesse to get the pinching strength just right.

Get It: Pick up the MyoTape Tape Measure and Fat Caliper Combo ($11) at Amazon